Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Mark Cavendish quits Tour of Poland to prepare for Commonwealth Games

Cavendish is looking for a team to race for what he hopes is at least two more seasons in the World Tour.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) did not race the individual time trial Thursday at the Tour of Poland in order to be ready for the Commonwealth Games.

The Isle of Man athlete already was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies at the Commonwealth Games in late July, but raced the first five stages at the WorldTour race in Poland.

After falling short in the first two sprints in Poland, Cavendish left the race early to be as fresh as possible for the elite men’s 160km road race around Warwick on Sunday.

“I’m sorry to leave the boys and the race,” Cavendish said.”But at the same time I’m looking forward to racing for the Isle of Man at this great event.”

Cavendish, who was a flag-bearer for the Isle of Man at the opening ceremony, won the island’s last Commonwealth gold medal in the scratch race at Melbourne in 2006.

Cavendish has not competed at the Commonwealth Games since 2010 where he finished seventh in the road race, the BBC reported.

Right now, there are no more confirmed races on Cavendish’s road racing schedule.

After leaving Cavendish off the Tour de France roster, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed that Cavendish will not be back on the team for 2023, and Cavendish is looking for a team to race for what he hopes is at least two more seasons in the World Tour.

On Thursday Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl confirmed three new signings for next season, including Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier.

Stay On Topic

promo logo