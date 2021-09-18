Mark Cavendish, Patrick Lefevere agree terms for extension with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, discuss future in management

Mark Cavendish will be back in Quick-Step blue next season.

Cavendish is reported to have agreed terms with Deceuninck-Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere in a deal that will extend the Manx sprinter’s time in the peloton and beyond life in the saddle.

“We have reached an agreement on wages and bonuses,” Lefevere wrote in his column for Het Nieuwsblad on Satuday. “The only point to be decided is what Mark can do after his career. He would like to remain involved with the team and that is certainly negotiable for me.”

Cavendish, 36, returned to Deceuninck-Quick-Step this winter and refound a winning groove that some had thought he may have lost, netting four stages and the green jersey at the Tour de France. He has been locked into negotiations with Lefevere some weeks now as the pair hammered out wages, performance bonuses and the roles of Cavendish’s personal sponsors in the arrangement.

Lefevere had earlier suggested that Cavendish was looking to “cash in” on his huge reputation and recent return to fitness after riding on a low wage through 2021. However, an agreement covering both time in the saddle and potentially in the director’s seat appears to have been agreed.

“What Mark wanted to earn this year, we could spread over two years. But anyway, he doesn’t just want to cash in on a ceremonial function. Mark wants to do something that has meaning. What exactly, I would like to let him introduce himself,” Lefevere wrote.

“Mark wants to do something that has meaning. In my experience, all riders today want to become performance managers, but the problem is that they often use themseleves too much as reference … Another possibility is that he joins with me in a management position. The doors are open for Mark.”

Lefevere also hinted at the role that Cavendish could play in bringing future sponsors to the squad set to be known as Alpha Vinyl-Quick-Step next season, but stated that the Quick-Step flooring brand will remain front and center with an agreement through 2027.

Lefevere and Cavendish are set to dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s at the world championships next week before Cavendish rides for Great Britain in the road race.

“This year we have not been able to sufficiently play out Mark’s image,” Lefevere wrote. “He raced on a minimum contract and did not think that was part of the deal. Which I can hardly blame him for. We will also clear the air on that next week.”