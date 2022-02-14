Mark Cavendish crashes but finishes Tour of Oman stage

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish came through the queen stage of the Tour of Oman despite a crash mid-way through the day. The British sprinter was the victim of a touch of wheels, according to his team, and hit the deck along with other riders.

He sustained a torn jersey and scuffed pair of shorts but managed to finish safely in the main field on the stage to Jabal Al Akhdhar.

VeloNews spoke to the team at the race with the Belgian squad confirming that Cavendish was currently with the medical team as they assessed the state of his injuries. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl later confirmed that Cavendish had suffered some road rash and bruises but avoided serious injury in the crash

“As is normal with the chaos of echelons forming I had a touch of wheels and unfortunately, I came down quite heavily,” Cavendish said of the incident.

“I am lucky that my injuries seem to not be too bad and I was able to get on my bike, with just some bruising and external abrasions. I hope that the other riders involved are also ok and I would also like to thank the race doctor for looking after me.”