Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol spotted at Astana Qazaqstan hotel in Spain

Sources confirm to VeloNews that both riders joined the team camp in Spain on Monday.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The official announcement that Mark Cavendish and Cees Bol will join Astana Qazaqstan for 2023 could be a question of hours.

Sources confirmed to VeloNews that both riders arrived at the team’s Spanish winter training camp Monday along Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Other media sites, including Spain’s Ciclo21, and posts on social media also have spotted Cavendish and Bol riding in the area.

The confirmation Tuesday comes on the heels of reports that both riders will join Astana-Qazaqstan for 2023.

So far, the team has not confirmed reports about the possible arrival of the two riders.

Yet sources confirmed that both riders joined the team camp Monday, but details of any possible deals remain under wraps.

The news makes for another episode in a contract saga stretching back to the late summer.

The now-defunct B&B Hotels, Trek-Segafredo, Israel-Premier Tech, and Human Powered Health have all been linked in the contact rumor mill to sign the 37-year-old sprinter.

Also read:

The departure of Miguel Ángel López last week after reportedly links to an ongoing police investigation in Spain helped find room on the team’s budget.

Dutch sprinter Bol, who joined Team DSM in 2018, is also expected to be a late-hour arrival for Astana-Qazaqstan.

The team will have plenty of room on its roster for the two prolific sprinters, especially with the retirement of Vincenzo Nibali.

Cavendish would be in pole position to break the Tour de France stage win record that he shares with Eddy Merckx at 34.

Stay On Topic

promo logo