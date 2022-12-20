Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol spotted at Astana Qazaqstan hotel in Spain

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The official announcement that Mark Cavendish and Cees Bol will join Astana Qazaqstan for 2023 could be a question of hours.

Sources confirmed to VeloNews that both riders arrived at the team’s Spanish winter training camp Monday along Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Other media sites, including Spain’s Ciclo21, and posts on social media also have spotted Cavendish and Bol riding in the area.

The confirmation Tuesday comes on the heels of reports that both riders will join Astana-Qazaqstan for 2023.

So far, the team has not confirmed reports about the possible arrival of the two riders.

Yet sources confirmed that both riders joined the team camp Monday, but details of any possible deals remain under wraps.

The news makes for another episode in a contract saga stretching back to the late summer.

The now-defunct B&B Hotels, Trek-Segafredo, Israel-Premier Tech, and Human Powered Health have all been linked in the contact rumor mill to sign the 37-year-old sprinter.

The departure of Miguel Ángel López last week after reportedly links to an ongoing police investigation in Spain helped find room on the team’s budget.

Dutch sprinter Bol, who joined Team DSM in 2018, is also expected to be a late-hour arrival for Astana-Qazaqstan.

The team will have plenty of room on its roster for the two prolific sprinters, especially with the retirement of Vincenzo Nibali.

Cavendish would be in pole position to break the Tour de France stage win record that he shares with Eddy Merckx at 34.