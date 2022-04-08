Marianne Vos won’t defend Amstel Gold Race title

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marianne Vos won’t be defending her Amstel Gold Race title Sunday.

The Dutch star is keen to improve on her second place from last year’s Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and will skip this weekend’s climb-laden race to have a few more days of rest ahead of the rescheduled Paris-Roubaix on April 16.

“Marianne finished second in Paris-Roubaix last year, and she has chosen to do some extra training to be well-rested and fit at the start in Denain next week,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Lieselot Decroix.

Amstel Gold Race is a week earlier this year due to presidential elections this weekend in France, resulting in Paris-Roubaix being pushed back on the international calendar.

Jumbo-Visma will line up with Coryn Labecki, Anna Henderson, Riejanne Markus, Karlijn Swinkels, Teuntje Beekhuis, and Anouska Koster.

“The plan is to race as we did before the Tour of Flanders,” Decroix said. “We will attack and make sure we are always in front. We will follow up on breakaways and the riders will motivate each other to be sharp. We’ll have Coryn ready to finish it off if it comes down to a sprint.”