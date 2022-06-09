Marianne Vos will race the Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes this summer

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos will ride both the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes this summer.

Vos was already down to ride the inaugural Tour de France Femmes at the end of July, but Jumbo-Visma has confirmed to VeloNews that the 35-year-old will also ride the Italian grand tour.

The Giro d’Italia Donne begins at the end of this month, kicking off from Sardinia on June 30 and finishing in Padova on June 10, just 14 days before the revived Tour de France Femmes starts.

Vos joins the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Marta Cavalli in tackling both races this summer. She is also set to ride the Dutch national road race championships the weekend before the Giro d’Italia Donne begins.

After romping to her eighth cyclocross world title in January, Vos’ road campaign has been somewhat difficult in 2022.

She started well with a solid seventh place at Strade Bianche and backed that up with second to Elisa Balsamo at Gent-Wevelgem.

A return to Paris-Roubaix Femmes was due to be the centerpiece of her spring program, after finishing second in the inaugural edition last year, but she tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of the race and was forced to pull out.

It would also mean that she was missing from the start line at Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the following week.

Since her positive COVID-19 test, Vos has only ridden once at the one-day Veenendaal-Veenendaal, where she finished fifth after riding home in a group that crossed the line 42 seconds after breakaway winner Gladys Verhulst.

Vos is currently on a training camp in the Sierra Nevada with some of her Jumbo-Visma teammates.