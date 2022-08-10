Marianne Vos tapes ‘puppy paws’ reminder to her bike after Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden disqualification

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

After having her Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden win taken from her for just a few seconds of resting her arms on her handlebars, Marianne Vos was keen to ensure it didn’t happen again.

The Dutch rider, who won the opening stage of the Tour of Scandinavia, was spotted with the words “Niet Liggen!” taped across her bars Tuesday. The rough English translation is “not for lying down.”

Vos was disqualified from the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden on Sunday after she was spotted riding with her forearms resting on her handlebars as she went on the attack inside the final 10 kilometers.

The position, which has been dubbed “puppy paws,” was banned by the UCI in April 2021, along with the controversial “supertuck.”

It was only for a few seconds and Vos quickly rectified her riding position, but it was enough to have her victory scrubbed from the records, although it took the UCI commissaires nearly 40 minutes to make their decision. Vos took it all in her stride, though.

“It is a real pity, but that is how it is,” Vos said afterward. “When I was in that ‘puppy paw position,’ I quickly realized it was not allowed. I immediately switched to the correct position. Apparently, it was enough for the UCI to disqualify me. We’ll have to accept their decision.

“It is a pity, but it is a rule, and it is strictly enforced. You usually don’t ride in that position. I feel bad about it because I did not benefit from it, but rules are rules.”

Fortunately for Vos, there was no repeat offense Tuesday as she romped to stage victory at the Tour of Scandinavia.

Maybe it was the tape that helped her.