Marianne Vos pulls out of cyclocross world championships with injury

Marianne Vos will not defend her cyclocross world title due to an ongoing issue with a pelvic artery.

According to her Jumbo-Visma team, Vos has been struggling from a constriction of one of her pelvic arteries during the current cyclocross season and she decided not to continue racing.

Despite losing Vos, the Dutch team still has a chance at bringing home a rainbow jersey with new signing Fem van Empel the star performer of this season.

“It’s very unfortunate that things have turned out this way,” Vos said. “I would have really liked it to be different, but the treatment and recovery are a priority to hopefully start the road season without any complaints. Of course, I’m hoping the rainbow jersey will remain with the team and be worn by Fem van Empel the next season.”

Vos won a record-breaking eighth world cyclocross title in Fayetteville last year, beating Dutch teammate Lucinda Brand to the line.

She made her debut in the rainbow bands in Woerden last October, taking second place to Blanka Vas. Since then, she’s only finished on the podium once with her victory in Kortrijk at the end of November.