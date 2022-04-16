Marianne Vos out of Paris-Roubaix after positive COVID-19 test

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women) has been forced out of Paris-Roubaix Femmes due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The Dutch rider was one of the firm favorites for the second edition of the women’s race. Jumbo-Visma confirmed the news in a text message sent to VeloNews on Saturday morning.

Minutes later the team released a statement confirming that Vos had taken two tests and that both had returned positive readings.

“Team Jumbo-Visma still sticks to strict protocols. For example, riders and staff members take a self-test every day. Also this morning. Vos’s test turned out to be positive. A second test gave the same result. Although Vos has no complaints, starting today in Paris-Roubaix is not an option,” the team said.

Vos had only raced three times on the road this season but picked up top-tens in both Strade Bianche and Gent-Wevelgem. She finished second behind winner Lizzie Deignan in Paris-Roubaix last year and was crestfallen to miss out on the chance of winning this time around.

‘“The disappointment is enormous,” said Vos.

“I have been looking forward to this race. When I tested positive this morning, the world came crashing down for a moment. But I support the team’s policy. You should not take any risks with your health. I’m going home, I’m taking a rest and I hope I continue to feel good.”

Romy Kasper, Coryn Labecki, Linda Riedmann, Teuntje Beekhuis and Riejanne Markus have all been cleared to race for Jumbo-Visma Women.