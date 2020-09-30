Marc Hirschi wins 2020 Flèche Wallonne from late attack

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) won the 2020 Flèche Wallonne from a well-timed late attack.

The final charge was opened up by Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo), with Hirschi, Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale) hot on his wheel.

As Porte began to fade, Woods came into the lead and looked poised to take the win, but with the finish nearly in reach, Hirschi accelerated away to take the win.

In the final 50m, Hirschi was able to punch clear on the steep slope of the Muir de Huy.

“It was so hard. [The Huy] is a steep but steady and you don’t have to go too early, but you are full of lactic acid, and it’s about what’s in the head, you have to be strong in the head to get through the pain.”

“Hurricane” Hirschi is coming off a strong UCI men’s elite road cycling world championships last weekend where he finished in third. He took the most aggressive rider — and a stage win — at the 2020 Tour de France earlier this month.

Two-time defending champion Julian Alaphilippe, who just won the 2020 UCI elite men’s road cycling world championships opted to not start.

With less than 20 kilometers of racing, the situation looked good for Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) who had established a 47-second advantage.

Rigoberto Urán chased after him on the penultimate climb, bringing the Wolfpack rider’s advantage to just 12 seconds for a short time, however, on the descent to follow, Vansevenant took it back, and stretched out to 30 seconds advantage again.

But fortune was not in the Vansevenant’s back pocket, and he crashed just 4km from the line, and while he was able to get back on his bike in the blink of an eye, Urán made the catch.

The two made their way to the foot of the Muir de Huy for the final ascent, just as the chasing peloton made the catch.

While Deceuninck-Quick-Step and AG2R-La Mondiale jostled for position, Porte went on his ill-fated attack, from which the Swiss rider took the win.