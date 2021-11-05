Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Save 20% on Outside+ today!

VeloNews is now included in Outside+

Join Now

Road

Manuela Fundación is back with an epic new kit

The organization that tried to buy the Mitchelton-Scott WorldTour team in 2020 will now compete at the Continental level in 2022.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

A feast for the eyes, or an eyesore? You decide.

Racing at the Continental level next year, the Spanish Manuela Fundación team has unveiled its new kit that will have you checking whether the color isn’t broken on your television.

Don’t @ us but it might just be the best new kit in the peloton for 2022.

Also read:

The design is inspired by space with a star-lit galaxy forming the backdrop for an epic cartoon drawing on the chest of the jersey.

In the drawing, the wings of the Manuela Fundación logo are joined by two cartoon teddy lions — at least that’s what it looks like. There is also an image of the globe where it appears the usual continents are replaced by another set of wings.

If the Manuela Fundación sounds familiar, it is because it made a failed attempt to take over the BikeExchange in 2020. Spanish newspaper Marca reported earlier this year that the organization was going to pay almost €7m ($8,087,00) for the Australian team and its WorldTour license.

However, less than a week after the deal was announced it all fell through. The businessman behind the Spanish organization, Francisco Huertas, said it was BikeExchange boss Gerry Ryan that walked back on the deal.

More than a year on from the regrettable episode, Manuela Fundación is back with an 11-rider roster. The riders are: Vicente Hernaiz, Raúl Rota, Daniel Jiménez, Joan Bennassar, Miquel Valls, Fransisco Casaus, Eduardo Pérez, Erik Martorell, Isaac Cantón, Santiago Mesa, and Franklin Chacón.

The team is due to make its racing debut at the Clasica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 on January 23.

Stay On Topic