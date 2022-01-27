Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Last chance for 15% off!

Join Outside+ by Jan. 31 for exclusive content and more, all year long.

Join Now

Road

Mallorca Challenge: Biniam Girmay wins Trofeo Alcudia

Eritrean out-kicked star-studded field to win second day at Mallorca Challenge.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Trofeo Alcudia on Thursday on Spain’s Mallorca island.

The Eritrean out-kicked a star-studded field to win on the second day at the Mallorca Challenge. Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line second, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) third.

The 173.2km course looped in and around Port d’Alcudia, with several of the top WorldTour teams opening up their 2022 seasons this week.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar Team, and UAE TeamEmirates controlled the closing 10km to set up the finale.

In what was the second of a series of five one-day races, an early breakaway pulled clear in the hilly course, but the peloton’s heavyweights collaborated to bring things together going into the final 20km.

The victory comes a day after Brandon McNulty won the opening leg Wednesday in a dramatic, 60km solo attack to claim his first win since joining UAE Team Emirates.

Also read: McNulty opens 2022 with a bang

The five-day Mallorca Challenge continues Friday with the 171km Trofeo Pollença, looping around the northern coast and ending at Port d’Andratx.

2022 Trofeo Alcudia results

    1. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), 3:50:48
    2. Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.
    3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t.
    4. Ivan Garcia (Movistar Team), at s.t.
    5. Matîs Louvel (Team Arkéa-Samsic), at s.t.
    6. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), at s.t.
    7. Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), at s.t.
    8. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.
    9. Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), at s.t.
    10. Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën Team), at s.t.
ALCUDIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 27: A general view of the Peloton passing through a forest during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2022 - Trofeo Alcudia - Port D' Alcudia a 173,2km race from Port D' Alcudia to Port D' Alcudia / #ChallengeMallorca / on January 27, 2022 in Alcudia, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The peloton passes through a forest during the 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca on Thursday. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stay On Topic

promo logo