Mallorca Challenge: Biniam Girmay wins Trofeo Alcudia

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Trofeo Alcudia on Thursday on Spain’s Mallorca island.

The Eritrean out-kicked a star-studded field to win on the second day at the Mallorca Challenge. Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line second, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) third.

The 173.2km course looped in and around Port d’Alcudia, with several of the top WorldTour teams opening up their 2022 seasons this week.

Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar Team, and UAE TeamEmirates controlled the closing 10km to set up the finale.

In what was the second of a series of five one-day races, an early breakaway pulled clear in the hilly course, but the peloton’s heavyweights collaborated to bring things together going into the final 20km.

The victory comes a day after Brandon McNulty won the opening leg Wednesday in a dramatic, 60km solo attack to claim his first win since joining UAE Team Emirates.

The five-day Mallorca Challenge continues Friday with the 171km Trofeo Pollença, looping around the northern coast and ending at Port d’Andratx.

2022 Trofeo Alcudia results

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), 3:50:48 Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t. Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t. Ivan Garcia (Movistar Team), at s.t. Matîs Louvel (Team Arkéa-Samsic), at s.t. Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), at s.t. Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), at s.t. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t. Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), at s.t. Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën Team), at s.t.