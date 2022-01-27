Mallorca Challenge: Biniam Girmay wins Trofeo Alcudia
Eritrean out-kicked star-studded field to win second day at Mallorca Challenge.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the Trofeo Alcudia on Thursday on Spain’s Mallorca island.
The Eritrean out-kicked a star-studded field to win on the second day at the Mallorca Challenge. Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) crossed the line second, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) third.
The 173.2km course looped in and around Port d’Alcudia, with several of the top WorldTour teams opening up their 2022 seasons this week.
Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar Team, and UAE TeamEmirates controlled the closing 10km to set up the finale.
In what was the second of a series of five one-day races, an early breakaway pulled clear in the hilly course, but the peloton’s heavyweights collaborated to bring things together going into the final 20km.
Biniam Girmay del @IntermarcheWG gana el #TrofeoAlcudia !!!#challengemallorca#TrofeoAlcudia@MallorcaTourism@TurismeBalears
@gardenhotels#luxcomcyclingholidays #MallorcaisSport#VisitMallorca pic.twitter.com/liBmasffz3
— ChallengeMallorca (@ChallengeMca) January 27, 2022
The victory comes a day after Brandon McNulty won the opening leg Wednesday in a dramatic, 60km solo attack to claim his first win since joining UAE Team Emirates.
Also read: McNulty opens 2022 with a bang
The five-day Mallorca Challenge continues Friday with the 171km Trofeo Pollença, looping around the northern coast and ending at Port d’Andratx.
2022 Trofeo Alcudia results
-
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), 3:50:48
- Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.
- Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t.
- Ivan Garcia (Movistar Team), at s.t.
- Matîs Louvel (Team Arkéa-Samsic), at s.t.
- Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), at s.t.
- Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), at s.t.
- Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.
- Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), at s.t.
- Lawrence Naesen (AG2R-Citroën Team), at s.t.