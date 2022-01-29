Mallorca Challenge: Alejandro Valverde outkicks McNulty on Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx hilltop

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sure isn’t sprinting like he’s 41.

Valverde made a zinging acceleration on the steep Andratx hilltop to win the Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx on Saturday. The Spanish veteran blasted away from Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates) for Movistar’s first victory of the season.

Aleksandr Vlasov finished third in what was his first race for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Valverde has raced the Trofeo Pollença 11 times since he made his race debut in 2006, but Saturday’s victory was his first in the Mallorca Challenge mainstay.

The victory puts a cap on Valverde’s time at the Mallorcan series as he rolls into his retirement season in top gear after also placing sixth and second earlier the week.

Port d’Andratx did not go badly,” Valverde joked after the race on social media, before sharing his thoughts for Egan Bernal after the Colombian’s horror crash at the start of the week.

“Thanks for the work to all the Movistar Team today and to the public and organization in Mallorca for the affection these days,” he wrote. “With all my encouragement for Egan Bernal.”

🚀 No se dio mal el Port d’Andratx 😉 🎩 Gracias por el trabajo a todo el @Movistar_Team hoy y al público y organización en Mallorca por el cariño estos días. ✈️🇨🇴 Con todo el ánimo para @Eganbernal 📸 Photo Gómez Sport / Sprint Cycling Agency#RodamosJuntos #LaÚltimaBala pic.twitter.com/2lVtWNpNTm — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) January 29, 2022

The young American talent McNulty also continued his hot start to the year, with his second-place making it three top-4 finishes in three races after he won the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday.

“I came into the final climb in a good position. I tried to follow Valverde at one K to go and then I put in an attack and then it was just me, Valverde and Vlasov,” McNulty said. “He [Valverde] kicked and I just didn’t have the sprint to match, but overall it’s another good day for me.”

The fourth day of the five-race Mallorca Challenge series saw the bunch go back into the mountains of the north of the island before a stinging 2km, 10 percent finish in Andratx.

Eleven riders got into the day’s first break, but they didn’t last long before being reeled in by the fast-charging bunch in the opening hours of the race.

The peloton split and reformed throughout the following hours of action as riders tried to get away.

Marc Soler was active with a series of moves from the bunch in his UAE Emirates debut, and Matt Holmes (Lotto-Soudal) made it into a three-man break that stayed clear for a handful of kilometers. Holmes and Co.’s attack was reeled in at 50km to go as the race condensed to a reduced lead peloton of around 40 riders.

Enric Mas (Movistar) continued his attacking start to 2022 with a skirmish inside the hilly final 30km only to be reeled in by a Bora-Hansgrohe bossed bunch.

Lotto-Soudal took charge for the final before Holmes rolled the dice again. The Brit darted out of the bunch with 10km to go and carried a lead of around 15 seconds into the approach of the final climb only to be caught as the road started to point uphill.

From there, it was all the Valverde show as the Spanish star launched one of the trademark summit sprints that have earned him so many victories in his two-decade career.

The Mallorca Challenge finishes up with the Trofeo Playa de Palma on Sunday.

Top-6, Trofeo Pollença-Port d’Andratx