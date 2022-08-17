Magnus Sheffield wins first pro time trial at Tour of Denmark

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Magnus Sheffield powered to victory Wednesday in a short individual time trial at the Tour of Denmark.

The U.S. rider smashed the field to win his first professional time trial in a dramatic display of power and finesse to beat the big names in the five-day race.

The 12.2km out-and-back flat course started and ended in Assens, and Sheffield enjoyed a nervous spell in the “hot seat” as he watched to see if someone could better his mark.

Sheffield stopped the clock in 13 minutes, 35 seconds, with an average speed of 53.89 km/h, and blazed into the overall lead.

The stage win marks the third victory for the Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour rookie in 2022. He also won a stage at the Ruta del Sol in his second pro stage race, and later won Brabantse Pijl during the spring classics.

Also read:

Overnight leader Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t match the pace, and Sheffield moves into the overall lead a fistful of seconds ahead of the top TT challengers.

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) was second at three seconds slower, and slots into second overall. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) stopped the clock in third and fourth, respectively.

Sheffield was nipping at the edge of a time trial victory all season long. He was second at the U.S. nationals in June, and second earlier this month at the time trial stage at the Tour de Pologne.

It’s been a busy and successful debut season for Sheffield, who already boasts 48 race days. Up next is the Bremer Cyclassics in Germany later this month.

The 32nd Tour of Denmark continues Thursday with the 239.3km third stage from Otterup to Herning, the hometown of 1996 Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis.

The mostly flat stage features seven sectors of gravel before finishing on two laps on a closing circuit in Herning.