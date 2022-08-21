Magnus Sheffield continues to rise with career-best GC finish at Tour of Denmark

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Magnus Sheffield added a new line near the top of his palmarès Saturday.

Sheffield slotted into second overall after the final stage of Tour of Denmark and recorded a career-best GC result.

After a sizzling solo stage win at Vuelta a Andalucia and headline victory at De Brabantse Pijl, a top classification placing this week sees the U.S. WorldTour rookie continue to rise the ranks at Ineos Grenadiers in a barnstorming early statement of intent.

And Sheffield was within meters of going one better Saturday.

The 20-year-old wore the Danish leader’s jersey for three days after he recorded his third season victory of the year in the TT stage Wednesday, and was only wrestled out of it on bonus points in Saturday’s final day of racing.

Sheffield and Jumbo-Visma fast-finisher Christophe Laporte started stage 5 level on time only for the Frenchman to kick for victory and scoop invaluable bonuses on the final ramp of the race.

Sheffield finished second on the stage and second overall in a field flooded with grand tour champions and monument winners. His previous best classification finish was sixth in the Tour of Norway earlier this summer.

Sheffield’s Ineos Grenadiers team bus alone saw two yellow jerseys, a maglia rosa and a Milan-San Remo champion filling its seats with Geraint Thomas and the returning Egan Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski.

“Five days of much-needed racing for me,” Kwiatkowski said Saturday.

“Great to jump into that bus again, fantastic to see Egan back with the team and support such an amazing talent like Magnus in his early missions.”

Sheffield won’t step off the Danish podium and straight onto the sofa Sunday.

The 20-year-old throws his white “best young rider” jersey into his suitcase and travels direct to Hamburg for Sunday’s Bemer Cyclassics.

His busy season is set to continue from there at the WorldTour level Bretagne Classic–Ouest-France / “GP Plouay” next weekend.