Lux Development team to cease operations at end of 2022

After a decade of fostering young talent on the bike, the LUX Development Team will cease all operations at the end of the 2022 season.

The squad has been led by Hall of Fame cyclist and Olympian Roy Knickman since 2015.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of what we were able to accomplish over these past many years with numerous National and World Championships, on the track and on the road,” Knickman said.

“Domestically we dominated with hundreds of podiums throughout our tenure. And this year we were able to watch three of our alumni race in the Tour de France. It’s all been an amazing experience for me.

“We have grown to understand what was needed to aid riders through their development from a standpoint of training workload, their race schedule, gear and material needs, as well as the mentoring required to have them achieve their potential.

“Our efforts aided in bringing a whole new group of young athletes to the World Tour and top U23 teams. Naturally, we look forward to following them as their careers continue to unfold.”

Lux cited difficulty in securing continuous and adequate funding, as well as staff shortages due to being under resourced as reasons for its premature demise.

Quinn Simmons is one of Lux’s most famous alumni (Photo: Courtesy Lux)

The recent economic downturn proved a hurdle too high to overcome.

Team riders were notified over the past several weeks of the team’s closure, and efforts are being made to ensure they continue to find team placement to facilitate their continued development journey.

“As a long time cycling fan it’s been an immensely joyful experience for me to support these fine young adults. I know how much the bike has done for me and I believe it to be a perfect vehicle for developing many of the skills that will make for a successful life: teamwork, determination, consistency, grit,” Knickman said.

Aside from Simmons and McNulty, past riders include Kevin Vermaerke, Luke Lamperti, Kaia Schmid and Makayla MacPherson.