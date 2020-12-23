Luke Rowe latest WorldTour pro with COVID-19

Luke Rowe is the latest WorldTour pro to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ineos Grenadiers captain posted a note on Twitter indicating that he tested positive just as a new strain of the coronavirus is sweeping across the United Kingdom.

Other Ineos Grenadiers riders to test positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season include Filippo Ganna, who was diagnosed in November.

The Welsh rider has been part of the team since 2012, and recently signed a contract that will keep him in Ineos Grenadiers colors through 2023. The 30-year-old raced 51 race days in 2020, including the Tour de France, where he rode to seventh in stage 19 after team captain Egan Bernal pulled out.

The news comes a day after vandals spray-painted Ineos Grenadiers vehicles with graffiti in Belgium. Officials said four people have been arrested in the incident that saw team vehicles spray-painted with, “Ineos will fail.”

Ineos Grenadiers riders are expected to gather for the team’s first training in 2021 in January.