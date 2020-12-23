Luke Rowe latest WorldTour pro with COVID-19
Welsh rider is the latest Ineos Grenadiers rider to be diagnosed.
Luke Rowe is the latest WorldTour pro to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Ineos Grenadiers captain posted a note on Twitter indicating that he tested positive just as a new strain of the coronavirus is sweeping across the United Kingdom.
Other Ineos Grenadiers riders to test positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season include Filippo Ganna, who was diagnosed in November.
The Welsh rider has been part of the team since 2012, and recently signed a contract that will keep him in Ineos Grenadiers colors through 2023. The 30-year-old raced 51 race days in 2020, including the Tour de France, where he rode to seventh in stage 19 after team captain Egan Bernal pulled out.
The news comes a day after vandals spray-painted Ineos Grenadiers vehicles with graffiti in Belgium. Officials said four people have been arrested in the incident that saw team vehicles spray-painted with, “Ineos will fail.”
Ineos Grenadiers riders are expected to gather for the team’s first training in 2021 in January.
Covid got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents. Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year ya filthy animals !!! 🎄
— Luke Rowe (@LukeRowe1990) December 22, 2020