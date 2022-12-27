Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Luke Lamperti tests waters with UAE Team Emirates

US crit champion rode with the WorldTour squad as part of an annual program for promising young riders.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Luke Lamperti, the promising U.S. speedster, is testing the WorldTour waters for what he hopes will be a jump to the big leagues in 2024.

Lamperti, who turns 20 this week, joined UAE Team Emirates during the team’s training camp earlier this month in Spain.

UAE team officials confirmed to VeloNews that Lamperti rode alongside the WorldTour squad as part of an annual invitation the team hands out to promising young riders.

It’s something the team does each year as an informal get-to-know-you session for rising talent.

There are no obligations or guarantees, but team sources said these training camps are a “potential door-opener” for young riders.

Also read:

Juan Ayuso, the highly touted Spanish GC rider who hit third at the 2022 Vuelta a España, rode a similar camp with UAE in the winter 2019 before making the leap to the WorldTour team full-time in 2021.

For 2023, Lamperti is under contract with the European feeder squad Trinity Racing, and sources said the plan is to try to land a WorldTour contract going into the 2024 season.

The two-time U.S. crit champion is already growing accustomed to the European lifestyle as an elite racer, and is based full-time in Girona, Spain.

Lamperti posted a solid 2022 season with 48 races days, most of them on the European U23 circuit.

In addition to defending his national critérium title, he was fifth in stage 2 at the Tour of Britain against top European pros, and earned his first pro win at the Tour of Taiwan and won the points competition there in October.

