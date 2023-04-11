Luke Lamperti picks up two more sprint victories in Europe

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) picked up two more sprint victories in a pair of stage races across Europe.

The 20-year-old Californian won a stage at the Volta ao Alentejo in late March, and kicked to victory in the closing stage at the Circuit des Ardennes in France last week.

“It was a really good week in France for the team, we had our ups and downs as you do in cycling,” Lamperti said.

“The first day I was up there for the win and slide out in the last corner which was a bummer to loose the chance so to back it up in the last stage was a good feeling,” he said. “The team rode great the whole race and it didn’t really pan out until the last day to show the work all the boys had put into getting a win.”

While the WorldTour rumbles along, Lamperti and his Trinity Racing development team are racing in the gutter across Europe that allow the young riders to hone their skills.

Last fall, Lamperti picked up his first pro-ranked victory at the Tour of Taiwan.

Adding two more wins to his palmares is a confidence-boosting confirmation for the promising American sprinter.

For 2023, Lamperti is under contract with the European feeder squad Trinity Racing, and he is hopeful to land a WorldTour contract for the 2024 season. Over the winter, Lamperti trained for several days with UAE Team Emirates.

The two-time U.S. crit champion is already growing accustomed to the European lifestyle as an elite racer, and is based full-time in Girona, Spain.

“I think this win shows I can do it against all the best Devo teams as well,” Lamperti said. “In Portugal it was nice to start the season with a win early on, then to back that win up here in a race that is really established as a stepping stone to the pros with many current pros having won here is always nice.

“I am going good and want to carry the momentum into Tour of Bretagne (April 25 to May 1) is next for me.”