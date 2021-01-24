Luke Durbridge, Sarah Gigante seal overall at Santos Festival of Cycling

Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) and Sarah Gigante (Garmin-Australia) defended their overnight leads to win the Santos Festival of Cycling on Sunday.

Having both held comfortable leads in the GC after stage 3 Saturday, the duo safely navigated the final criterium in Adelaide to seal their victories. The men’s race was won from a sprint by Sam Welsford (Garmin-Australia) as Durbridge finished in the pack behind.

“It’s really, really special,” Durbridge said. “I’m really, really happy, it’s been a fantastic week for us. We had a few chances with Kaden [Groves, teammate] where he was just there, he just got beaten again by world-class Sam Welsford on a circuit that he knows.”



Durbridge had returned to Australia from his training base in Europe specifically to race the four-stage event and get an early start on his racing season.

“I’m really happy with where I’m at, I prepared well in the off-season, I’m glad I came home to Australia to have some normality,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully I can carry this form onto Europe and I can have some big results there.”

Gigante won the overall in the women’s race after Georgia Baker (Garmin-Australia) won the final stage sprint.

“What a perfect day. It was so so cool,” Gigante said after seeing her teammate take the win. “We were hoping to finish it off today strong.”