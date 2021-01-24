Luke Durbridge, Sarah Gigante seal overall at Santos Festival of Cycling
Georgia Baker and Sam Welsford win final stage circuit race in Adelaide.
Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) and Sarah Gigante (Garmin-Australia) defended their overnight leads to win the Santos Festival of Cycling on Sunday.
Having both held comfortable leads in the GC after stage 3 Saturday, the duo safely navigated the final criterium in Adelaide to seal their victories. The men’s race was won from a sprint by Sam Welsford (Garmin-Australia) as Durbridge finished in the pack behind.
“It’s really, really special,” Durbridge said. “I’m really, really happy, it’s been a fantastic week for us. We had a few chances with Kaden [Groves, teammate] where he was just there, he just got beaten again by world-class Sam Welsford on a circuit that he knows.”
Durbridge had returned to Australia from his training base in Europe specifically to race the four-stage event and get an early start on his racing season.
“I’m really happy with where I’m at, I prepared well in the off-season, I’m glad I came home to Australia to have some normality,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully I can carry this form onto Europe and I can have some big results there.”
Gigante won the overall in the women’s race after Georgia Baker (Garmin-Australia) won the final stage sprint.
“What a perfect day. It was so so cool,” Gigante said after seeing her teammate take the win. “We were hoping to finish it off today strong.”