Luka Mezgec re-ups with Mitchelton-Scott on two-year stint

Slovenian Luka Mezgec has re-signed with the Australian-based WorldTour team Mitchelton-Scott on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old has won stages in the Giro d’Italia, and just this year raced his first Tour de France and continued to show talent and ability in leading bunch sprints in the peloton while chasing down breaks.

“I really had a lot of fun at my first Tour de France. The team backed me up really well and surely those bittersweet second places gave me confirmation that I can compete with the best on any race, no matter the name of it,” said Mezgec in a Mitchelton-Scott announcement.

Mitchelton-Scott sport director Matt White commented, “What we can take out of this year’s Tour de France is that Luka is a class act. The performances that he made at this year’s Tour were very, very impressive.” White continued, “Luka is continuing to get better and better and I think he is going to take a lot of confidence out of the Tour in particular, but this year in general.”

With Michael Matthews also moving to the team, it’s likely Mezgec will be his leadout man. Mezgec has a knack for bringing sprinters through traffic and into position. He’s previously done leadout duties for “Pocket Rocket” Caleb Ewan when the two both previously raced for Mitchelton-Scott.

“Signing ‘Bling’ [Matthews] was really good information for me because I was always hoping to do some more lead-outs in my career. With Caleb [Ewan] I found this role really fascinating and many times as a sprint train we delivered him smooth in the final 200m. To be there, making quick decisions on the road with a sprinter attached on your wheel is one of the greater feelings I have had in cycling.”