Love it or loathe it, the green jersey at Paris-Nice is on its way to the Tour de France

The forest-green points jersey on display this week is set to roll through marquee ASO events the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de France.

There’s a new green jersey rumbling around the bunch at Paris-Nice this week, and it’s on its way to the Tour de France.

ASO, which organizes a swathe of marquee French races, confirmed to VeloNews this week that the forest-green tones on top of sprinters at “The Race to the Sun” will roll through this summer’s Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de France.

The move puts a pause on the bright green garb previously seen on the shoulders of illustrious fastmen like Peter Sagan, Wout van Aert and Mark Cavendish.

ASO is currently uncertain if the change will also appear at its headline women’s race the Tour de France Femmes.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Winner of the Green jersey for best sprinter Wout van Aert of Belgium and Jumbo - Visma celebrates during the final podium ceremony following stage 21 of the 109th Tour de France 2022, a 115,6 km stage from Paris La Defense Arena to Paris Champs Elysees / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
This green is gone from ASO’s men’s races in 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

The new-look Santini-supplied jersey for points classification leader made its debut this week.

The vivid green so long seen on the world’s fastest finishers at Paris-Nice, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and Tour de France was replaced by a sheening darker take on the “maillot vert.”

The new shade so far seen on riders like Sam Bennett and Mads Pedersen is said to be a nod to ASO’s long-time Paris-Nice and Tour de France partner Skoda.

One problem though – the color is very similar to the Bora Hansgrohe kit typically worn by speedsters like Bennett and Danny van Poppel.

It’s a clash that prompted a flurry of outrage from confused bike-race fans earlier this week when the Irishman donned the maillot for stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

The problem could result in the German team forced to switch out its uniforms this summer in the way that Jumbo-Visma traded its yellow for an “art-inspired” jersey when Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France last year.

Either way, love it or loathe it, you better get used to it – Santini’s new-style green jersey will be on your screens through the Dauphiné and Tour this summer.

That jersey isn’t Bennett’s Bora trade kit, but the ASO’s new green jersey. (Photo: Getty Images)

