Lotte Kopecky wins final stage as Annemiek van Vleuten secures overall Challenge by La Vuelta

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) out-kicked Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to win the final stage at the Ceratizit Challenge by the Vuelta on Sunday.

The pair finished 1-2 in the 107km fourth stage from As Ponte to Santiago de Compostela.

“Finishes like that really suit me,” Kopecky said at the line. “Today was perfect timing to close a gap, and I’m really happy I could finish it off.”

Overnight leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished in the main bunch to secure the overall title.

“It was a nice stage, not so crazy as it might have appeared, just that a lot of teams wanted to win the stage,” van Vleuten said. “It was a late decision to race here, and it was the last race with mountains on the calendar. It’s nice to come to Spain, race with this team at ‘home’ and we are leaving happy.”