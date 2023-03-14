Become a Member

Road
Road

Lotte Kopecky to race Nokere Koerse after death of brother

SD Worx asks people to 'leave her alone as much as possible' at race.

Lotte Kopecky will race Nokere Koerse on Wednesday despite the recent death of her older brother.

Kopecky’s brother Seppe, who was a competitive cyclist as a youth, died aged 29 last weekend.

He was two years older than his sister and, according to reports in the Belgian media, played a part in inspiring her to start racing herself.

SD Worx confirmed that Kopecky would still line up at the one-day Nokere Koerse this week, but asked fans and media to give her space at the start and finish of the race.

“Lotte Kopecky will start in Nokere Koerse on Wednesday,” the team said on social media. “We ask everyone to respect her privacy in these days following the death of her brother. And to leave her alone as much as possible around the race in Nokere as well.”

Also read: Lotte Kopecky freed up by Lorena Wiebes move to SD Worx

Kopecky had not originally been scheduled to ride Nokere Koerse, and was next set to race Gent-Wevelgem.

Lorena Wiebes is due to lead the team as the defending champion and it is not clear who Kopecky will replace on the roster.

