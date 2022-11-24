Lotte Kopecky sees opportunities with transfer of Lorena Wiebes to SD Worx

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lotte Kopecky will see some company in the sprints in 2023 with the arrival of Lorena Wiebes.

Kopecky’s carried SD Worx in the mass gallops with style, and the Belgian said the arrival of Wiebes is only a plus for the team that will give her more freedom to attack.

“I look at that in a positive way. When we start together, I will be able to race more offensively and more freely,” Kopecky told Sporza.

Wiebes moves across to SD Worx after a breakout season that included 23 victories, and Kopecky knows that Wiebes will be pressuring for leadership in the sprint races across the calendar.

That’s fine for Kopecky, whose skillset continues to broaden with wins in 2022 at Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders.

“I have no problem with that. When it comes to a bunch sprint, we have Lorena,” Kopecky said. “It will be very difficult to match that or to do better. It does motivate me to work super hard again this winter and to get the highest possible out of it next year.”

Kopecky, 27, already has an eye on the 2024 Olympic Games, and will mix in some track racing into her calendar next season.

“I’m mainly focusing on spring right now. The European championship on the track is already mid-February. It is the first qualifying competition for the Olympic Games, so that is important.

“I will try to have my big peak again during the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but the Olympic Games are also in the back of my mind,” he said. “Hopefully we can pick up a lot of points this year, so that we don’t have to worry about that in 2024.”