Lorena Wiebes victorious in women’s inaugural Scheldeprijs

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) claimed her first win of the season Wednesday with victory at the inaugural women’s Scheldeprijs.

Sara Roy (Team BikeExchange) took the sprint on first, going earlier than most with about 250 meters to go. Wiebes bided her time, surfing the wheels of others before launching a ferocious drive to the line with less than 200 meters to go.

“Today was very good, it was a nice race. There was wind in some parts but not enough to make a difference and at the end the sprint was chaotic. It was really nice to win this race,” Wiebes said after the finish.

Wiebes patience paid off as she stormed by several riders on her way to the finish line, pipping Emma Norsgaard Jørgensen (Movistar) to the line, with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) taking third place. Meanwhile, Roy faded quickly going too early and slid back to seventh place.

The win in the last of the cobbled classics this spring is a welcome boost for Wiebes and Team DSM after what has been a disappointing start to the year for both.

The inaugural women’s Scheldeprijs rolled out of Schoten Wednesday morning under cloudy skies. It was a messy race at times with several big crashes, including one that caught out pre-race favorite Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM).

A late, solo break attempt by Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling) was absorbed by the peloton with seven kilometers to go, and a counterattack by Letizia Borghesi (Aromitalia Basso Bike Vaiano) could not prevent the inevitable sprint finish.