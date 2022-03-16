Lorena Wiebes storms to dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse
The Dutch sprinter pulled out several bike lengths as rode to her third straight win.
Lorena Wiebes (DSM) continued her winning streak this season with a dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse.
The Dutch rider launched her sprint just before the final bend and pulled out a huge advantage over the next best riders on the uphill finale of the Nokereberg. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) rode home for seconds with Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) taking third place.
Wiebes was left to surf the wheels of her rivals after her DSM team was diminished by several crashes. As the race entered the final 300 meters, she moved out to the left side of the road from behind Kopecky to start her sprint.
By the final bend, she was already moving clear while Kopecky was slow to respond to her surge. She had enough speed going through that turn, she continued to pull an advantage out while her rivals tried in vain to close the gap.
“It’s special to win here again. It’s a different finish to normal with the sprint. I was focused on Kopecky and I felt strong today,” she said. “It’s a bit the same as 2019, I started early but it felt good and I had to.”
Lorena Wiebes wins the 3th edition of #NokereKoerse for women! 🏁 #NDK22 @lorenawiebes @TeamDSM pic.twitter.com/1ntiEcIZZo
— Danilith Nokere Koerse (@NokereKoerse) March 16, 2022
This year was the third edition of the women’s Nokere Koerse and it saw several improvements as the organizers aim to reach WorldTour status for 2023. Among the changes made was live television coverage for the first time and an increased prize pot of €18,800 — which was triple the previous year’s — to match the men’s.
Sitting in the heart of Flanders, the 125.9km race featured a total of 15 kilometers of cobbles and nine climbs, including three ascents of the Nokereberg where it finished.
Several big crashes caused chaos in the pack, taking out some of the pre-race favorites early on. Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was forced to abandon after getting caught up in a crash, as was Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo).
Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) made the early breakaway, but she was soon reeled in by a peloton that was not going to let her get away.
As the race entered the final 20 kilometers, the peloton was all together but a big push from Parkhotel Valkenburg saw Mischa Bredewold and Femke Markus pull out a significant gap. With little response from the peloton, the duo had nearly 30 seconds of an advantage with 16 kilometers remaining.
However, a big push from SD Worx on the penultimate climb all but ended their attack and they were back within the bunch with just more than 8km to go. The attacks weren’t done for the day and the repeated digs off the front and the subsequent chases trimmed down the dwindling peloton.
There were still about 40 riders sitting in the group as BikeEchange-Jayco, SD Worx, and Certatizit-WNT lined up for a bunch sprint. With the twisting roads, positioning was key for anyone hoping to take the win.
Wiebes was left largely to work for herself after several of her teammates were eliminated from the group following crashes. It didn’t matter as she expertly marked wheels before launching her final drive to the line.
Danilith Nokere Koerse WE Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|3:14:47
|2
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Team SD Worx
|0:01
|3
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:01
|4
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:01
|5
|VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:01
|6
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:01
|7
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|8
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01
|9
|BORGHESI Letizia
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:01
|10
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:01
|11
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:01
|12
|SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:01
|13
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01
|14
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:01
|15
|ANDERSEN Susanne
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01
|16
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|17
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:01
|18
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:01
|19
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|NXTG by Experza
|0:01
|20
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|0:01
|21
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:01
|22
|SÜßEMILCH Laura
|Plantur-Pura
|0:01
|23
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|24
|VAN DER DUIN Maike
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:01
|25
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:01
|26
|RIEDMANN Linda
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01
|27
|WATERREUS Kylie
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01
|28
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:01
|29
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:01
|30
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|0:01
|31
|SCHMID Kaia
|Human Powered Health
|0:01
|32
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01
|33
|CRABBÉ Kiona
|Plantur-Pura
|0:01
|34
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01
|35
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01
|36
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:01
|37
|DOCX Mieke
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01
|38
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:01
|39
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|NXTG by Experza
|0:01
|40
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01
|41
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01
|42
|HOLDEN Elizabeth
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:01
|43
|MACPHERSON Makayla
|Human Powered Health
|0:01
|44
|MARTINS Maria
|Le Col - Wahoo
|0:01
|45
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:01
|46
|BRAAM Danique
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|0:01
|47
|YONAMINE Eri
|Human Powered Health
|0:01
|48
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:01
|49
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:01
|50
|GEURTS Mijntje
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:16
|51
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|52
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:18
|53
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:19
|54
|BOOGAARD Maaike
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:19
|55
|VAN ROOIJEN Sofie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19
|56
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|57
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:24
|58
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:32
|59
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:32
|60
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:42
|61
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|62
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:03
|63
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|64
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:03
|65
|RAAIJMAKERS Marit
|Human Powered Health
|1:28
|66
|OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:47
|67
|ERATH Tanja
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|2:01
|68
|VANHOVE Marith
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:01
|69
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:05
|70
|ARENS Maureen
|NXTG by Experza
|2:05
|71
|BRAUSSE Franziska
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:05
|72
|JONGERIUS Claudia
|Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
|2:09
|73
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2:09
|74
|GIGANTE Sarah
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|75
|BOGLIO Cassia
|NXTG by Experza
|2:12
|76
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:16
|77
|TREVISI Anna
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:16
|78
|CHRISTIE Henrietta
|Human Powered Health
|2:19
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.