Lorena Wiebes storms to dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) continued her winning streak this season with a dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse.

The Dutch rider launched her sprint just before the final bend and pulled out a huge advantage over the next best riders on the uphill finale of the Nokereberg. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) rode home for seconds with Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) taking third place.

Wiebes was left to surf the wheels of her rivals after her DSM team was diminished by several crashes. As the race entered the final 300 meters, she moved out to the left side of the road from behind Kopecky to start her sprint.

By the final bend, she was already moving clear while Kopecky was slow to respond to her surge. She had enough speed going through that turn, she continued to pull an advantage out while her rivals tried in vain to close the gap.

“It’s special to win here again. It’s a different finish to normal with the sprint. I was focused on Kopecky and I felt strong today,” she said. “It’s a bit the same as 2019, I started early but it felt good and I had to.”

This year was the third edition of the women’s Nokere Koerse and it saw several improvements as the organizers aim to reach WorldTour status for 2023. Among the changes made was live television coverage for the first time and an increased prize pot of €18,800 — which was triple the previous year’s — to match the men’s.

Sitting in the heart of Flanders, the 125.9km race featured a total of 15 kilometers of cobbles and nine climbs, including three ascents of the Nokereberg where it finished.

Several big crashes caused chaos in the pack, taking out some of the pre-race favorites early on. Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was forced to abandon after getting caught up in a crash, as was Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo).

Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) made the early breakaway, but she was soon reeled in by a peloton that was not going to let her get away.

As the race entered the final 20 kilometers, the peloton was all together but a big push from Parkhotel Valkenburg saw Mischa Bredewold and Femke Markus pull out a significant gap. With little response from the peloton, the duo had nearly 30 seconds of an advantage with 16 kilometers remaining.

However, a big push from SD Worx on the penultimate climb all but ended their attack and they were back within the bunch with just more than 8km to go. The attacks weren’t done for the day and the repeated digs off the front and the subsequent chases trimmed down the dwindling peloton.

There were still about 40 riders sitting in the group as BikeEchange-Jayco, SD Worx, and Certatizit-WNT lined up for a bunch sprint. With the twisting roads, positioning was key for anyone hoping to take the win.

Wiebes was left largely to work for herself after several of her teammates were eliminated from the group following crashes. It didn’t matter as she expertly marked wheels before launching her final drive to the line.