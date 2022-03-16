Lorena Wiebes storms to dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse

Become a Member

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) continued her winning streak this season with a dominant sprint win at Nokere Koerse.

The Dutch rider launched her sprint just before the final bend and pulled out a huge advantage over the next best riders on the uphill finale of the Nokereberg. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) rode home for seconds with Marta Bastianelli (UAE ADQ) taking third place.

Wiebes was left to surf the wheels of her rivals after her DSM team was diminished by several crashes. As the race entered the final 300 meters, she moved out to the left side of the road from behind Kopecky to start her sprint.

By the final bend, she was already moving clear while Kopecky was slow to respond to her surge. She had enough speed going through that turn, she continued to pull an advantage out while her rivals tried in vain to close the gap.

“It’s special to win here again. It’s a different finish to normal with the sprint. I was focused on Kopecky and I felt strong today,” she said. “It’s a bit the same as 2019, I started early but it felt good and I had to.”

This year was the third edition of the women’s Nokere Koerse and it saw several improvements as the organizers aim to reach WorldTour status for 2023. Among the changes made was live television coverage for the first time and an increased prize pot of €18,800 — which was triple the previous year’s — to match the men’s.

Sitting in the heart of Flanders, the 125.9km race featured a total of 15 kilometers of cobbles and nine climbs, including three ascents of the Nokereberg where it finished.

Several big crashes caused chaos in the pack, taking out some of the pre-race favorites early on. Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was forced to abandon after getting caught up in a crash, as was Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Trek-Segafredo).

Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) made the early breakaway, but she was soon reeled in by a peloton that was not going to let her get away.

As the race entered the final 20 kilometers, the peloton was all together but a big push from Parkhotel Valkenburg saw Mischa Bredewold and Femke Markus pull out a significant gap. With little response from the peloton, the duo had nearly 30 seconds of an advantage with 16 kilometers remaining.

However, a big push from SD Worx on the penultimate climb all but ended their attack and they were back within the bunch with just more than 8km to go. The attacks weren’t done for the day and the repeated digs off the front and the subsequent chases trimmed down the dwindling peloton.

There were still about 40 riders sitting in the group as BikeEchange-Jayco, SD Worx, and Certatizit-WNT lined up for a bunch sprint. With the twisting roads, positioning was key for anyone hoping to take the win.

Wiebes was left largely to work for herself after several of her teammates were eliminated from the group following crashes. It didn’t matter as she expertly marked wheels before launching her final drive to the line.

Danilith Nokere Koerse WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM3:14:47
2KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:01
3BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:01
4CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:01
5VAN 'T GELOOF MarjoleinLe Col - Wahoo0:01
6GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:01
7RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
8DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
9BORGHESI LetiziaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:01
10BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
11GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:01
12SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:01
13HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:01
14BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:01
15ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:01
16BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
17CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:01
18DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:01
19DE ZOETE MylèneNXTG by Experza0:01
20MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:01
21BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:01
22SÜßEMILCH LauraPlantur-Pura0:01
23KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
24VAN DER DUIN MaikeLe Col - Wahoo0:01
25LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:01
26RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
27WATERREUS KylieLotto Soudal Ladies0:01
28KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:01
29VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:01
30GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:01
31SCHMID KaiaHuman Powered Health0:01
32GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
33CRABBÉ KionaPlantur-Pura0:01
34NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:01
35MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:01
36HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
37DOCX MiekeLotto Soudal Ladies0:01
38KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
39PLUIMERS IlseNXTG by Experza0:01
40BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:01
41FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
42HOLDEN ElizabethLe Col - Wahoo0:01
43MACPHERSON MakaylaHuman Powered Health0:01
44MARTINS MariaLe Col - Wahoo0:01
45POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:01
46BRAAM DaniqueBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport0:01
47YONAMINE EriHuman Powered Health0:01
48FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:01
49SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:01
50GEURTS MijntjeLotto Soudal Ladies0:16
51KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:16
52TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:18
53VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:19
54BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:19
55VAN ROOIJEN SofieParkhotel Valkenburg0:19
56OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:22
57KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:24
58CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:32
59CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:32
60UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:42
61BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
62BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:03
63KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
64FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:03
65RAAIJMAKERS MaritHuman Powered Health1:28
66OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:47
67ERATH TanjaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB2:01
68VANHOVE MarithParkhotel Valkenburg2:01
69VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service2:05
70ARENS MaureenNXTG by Experza2:05
71BRAUSSE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:05
72JONGERIUS ClaudiaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport2:09
73LUDWIG HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:09
74GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team2:10
75BOGLIO CassiaNXTG by Experza2:12
76ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:16
77TREVISI AnnaUAE Team ADQ2:16
78CHRISTIE HenriettaHuman Powered Health2:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

