Lorena Wiebes fends off pushy official after Binche-Chimay-Binche

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) looked decidedly uncomfortable following her Binche-Chimay-Binche victory Tuesday as she repeatedly had to push away a pushy official near the finish line.

Wiebes stormed to her 23rd victory of 2022 in Belgium on Tuesday, beating Marjolein van ‘t Geloof (Le Col-Wahoo) and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X) to the line.

She pulled up shortly after the line to catch her breath and was accosted by a race official who was keen to get her to go to the podium.

After clarifying with her that she was indeed the day’s winner, the official kept putting his hand on her shoulder to try and move her away from where she has stopped.

Wiebes eventually takes his hand off her shoulder but the official then takes her by the wrist. The Dutch sprinter wrenches her arm from his grasp and moves to turn away, but the official is persistent and puts his hand on her lower back.

She then tries moving away from him, but he follows her and, once again, puts his hand on her back. Wiebes moves her elbow to push his away and she starts riding off toward her teammates.

Still, the official is not put off and he lunges to grab her saddle before putting his hand on her back again. Wiebes continues to ride, and the official is unable to keep up with her. Once she is with her teammate, the official eventually backs off and leaves her to celebrate with her teammates.

A clip of the incident has been shared widely on social media.