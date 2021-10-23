Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Lorena Wiebes dominates sprint to win Ronde van Drenthe

Wiebes unstoppable with 13th win of season after Team DSM control final of Women's WorldTour closer.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) made it 13 not-so-unlucky Saturday.

The Dutch supremo blitzed away from Elena Cecchini (SD Worx) and Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar Travel&Service) in the finishing sprint to score her 13th win of the season at the Ronde van Drenthe.

The final of the race – which had been rearranged from its usual March slot – was dominated by Wiebes’ DSM team.

The winning selection of the arduous cobbled classic was made on the final ascent of the punishing VAM-berg ascent when Wiebes made it into a front group of seven. Team DSM had the luxury of four riders in the septet and worked hard to keep the escape away from the remains of the peloton.

With Wiebes one of the speediest sprinters in the bunch, Floortje Mackaij, Pfeiffer Georgi and Franziska Koch pulled on the front while their fast-finishing teammate sat on at the back in anticipation of the sprint.

The DSM worker-bees led the group into the flat finish in Hoogeveen and it was all-eyes on Wiebes to deliver. The 22-year-old stepped up in style, blasting away from her leadout rider and distancing Cecchini by several bike lengths as she won the final Women’s WorldTour race of the season.

The victory caps a storming season for Wiebes after she joined DSM in the middle of 2020. Her palmarès for 2021 includes two wins at both the Tour of Britain and Giro Rosa as well as the high-prized Scheldeprijs one-dayer.

Gasparrini, 19, scored one of the biggest results of her young career in placing third. The Italian also won the junior national road race and TT titles in 2019 and took gold in the European junior road race championships last summer.

UCI Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM4:07:34
2CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx0:00
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
4CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
5MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
6GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
7KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:06
8ANDERSEN SusanneTeam DSM1:15
9CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:15
10KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB1:15
11JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing1:15
12VAN DER HULST AmberParkhotel Valkenburg1:15
13ROY SarahTeam BikeExchange1:15
14KOOL CharlotteNXTG Racing1:15
15KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:15
16BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:15
17CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women1:15
18HARRIS EllaCanyon SRAM Racing1:15
19UNEKEN LonnekeSD Worx1:21
20BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing1:21
21VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx1:28
22BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:16
23SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma Women2:16
24KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women2:16
25BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing2:21
26VOLLERING DemiSD Worx3:09
27EWERS VeronicaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:59
28MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg6:45
29HOSKING ChloeTrek-Segafredo Women6:45
30VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg7:42
31SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service7:42
32JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM7:42
33VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service7:42
34ALONSO SandraBizkaia Durango7:42
35JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing7:42
36KNAVEN BrittNXTG Racing7:42
37GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg7:42
38MAJERUS ChristineSD Worx7:42
39FOURNIER RoxaneSD Worx7:42
40SCHWEIKART AileenBizkaia Durango9:56
41LUDWIG HannahCanyon SRAM Racing9:56
42RIJNBEEK MaudNXTG Racing9:56
43MAGRI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service9:56
44WEISS SandraAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch9:56
45PLUIMERS IlseNXTG Racing9:56
46MACGREGOR BronwynAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch9:56
47FRAIN NicoleTeam TIBCO - SVB9:56
48HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap9:56
49STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service9:56
50KUIJPERS EvyLiv Racing9:56
51BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap9:56
52BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women9:56
53CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange10:04
54BOOGAARD MaaikeAlé BTC Ljubljana10:04
55ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange10:04
56WASMUS NienkeGT Krush Tunap10:15

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic