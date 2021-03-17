Lodovic Robeet solos to win at Danilith Nokere Koerse

Lodovic Robeet (Bingoal) soloed to victory at the 2021 Nokere Koerse.

Robeet was part of an eight-man break which managed to stay away from the peloton for more than 100 kilometers.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wearing bib no.1 crashed on a cobbled section just outside of 7.5km to go. The Manxman took a moment to collect himself, remounted his Specialized Tarmac, and rode home.

The Bingoal rider dropped Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Énergie) — who had also been in the all-day break — at 2km to go, riding him off his wheel on sheer determination.

This is the 26-year-old’s biggest career victory and a big win for the Bingoal squad.

“I was on his wheel, and it was easy, and I knew that I had to finish it off on my own. To come to the line after such a long breakaway, it was such a nice feeling even if my legs were hurting,” Robeet said.

Sep Vanmarke (Israel Start-Up Nation) made an attempt to bridge from the chasing peloton at 8km remaining, but he could not close the gap.

The remains of the shattered break went after Robeet and Gaudin, with the peloton less than one minute back at 18km remaining.

And with 12km to go, the main bunch was just 12 seconds back of the chase group of three.

Just as it looked like the race would come together, and the charging peloton could not shut down the two in front, Robeet launched a do-or-die attack on the wet cobbles.

“A win is a win, I’m happy. Normally I work for the sprinters, but today I was in the breakaway. In the last lap, I felt really good and thought I should try. We had a gap and I felt good, and I tried and it succeeded,” Robeet said.

Gaudin barely held his position behind Robeet to take second, just barely 3 meters ahead of the closing chasers.

Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels) won the field sprint, barely holding off a fast-charging Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe).

2201 Danilith Nokere Koerse men’s podium. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Nokere Koerse 2021 results