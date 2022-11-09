Lizzie Holden secures late deal with UAE Team ADQ

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Isle of Man rider Lizzie Holden will step up to the WorldTour in 2023 after signing with UAE Team ADQ.

Holden, 25, is a late signing for the UAE team after it had initially closed its roster at the start of October with the contract extension of Marta Bastianelli.

She is the 16th rider on the roster, making it the largest team on the Women’s WorldTour for 2023.

“The WorldTour has always been a goal ever since I started cycling so I’m super excited to start this new journey with UAE Team ADQ,” Holden said. “I think that I still have a lot to learn within cycling and with the team’s structure and its high-performance focus. I am confident to say I am at the right place at this stage in my career. Having the confidence from the team and being surrounded by such high-quality riders I think this will really push me to the next level.

“I want to work hard and improve. I want to contribute to the team and help my new teammates achieve big goals. Personally, I think I still need to work on improving my self-confidence and my own ability. But I believe that being surrounded by such a positive and successful team will help me a lot.”

Holden has been racing as a professional since 2017 with she signed with the Drops team. She raced with them for three seasons before moving to the Spanish Bizkaia-Durango squad for two years and then returned to Drops — now called Le Col-Wahoo — for this season.

She enjoyed one of her strongest seasons in 2022, with top-10 finishes overall at the Bloeizone Fryslan Tour, the Thüringen Ladies Tour, and the Lotto Belgium Tour. She also took a bronze medal in the time trial at the British national championships and just missed out on the podium in the road race with fourth place.

“We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth Holden to our team. She is a rider who has shown good progress this year and who we hope can confirm her progress in the years to come.”