Live ticker Paris-Roubaix Femmes: ‘The hype is huge around Paris-Roubaix’

DENAIN, France (VN) — What do the top riders expect from the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes? The unexpected.

Here’s what some of the top riders told VeloNews before rolling out:

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)

“Excited, nervous, and a little bit of not knowing what to expect. It’s historical, everyone knows what it means. It’s nice that the top women can also race a race like Paris-Roubaix. It’s achievement for women’s cycling.”

Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange)

“It’s an historic moment for women’s cycling. I know it’s going to be a really chaotic race, but the entire peloton is excited for it. You have to expect the unexpected it. No one really knows how to tackle it.”

Marianne Vos (Jumb0-Visma)

“It’s exciting to be at the start of Paris-Roubaix. We already have a calendar with beautiful races, but for a race like this, with such a great history, it’s a great addition to our calendar. It’s such a hard race, and it’s different from all the others. With all the cobble sections, we expect a very hard race, and to be honest, we don’t really know what to expect, so that makes it very exciting. The hype around Paris-Roubaix is crazy, and it’s a huge thing that we are here.”

13h15 — anticipation builds

Cycling turns a new page on cool, damp Saturday in northern France with Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

We have Sadhbh O'Shea and Jim Cotton on the ground in France, and Andrew Hood manning the desk all day long.

The course: 17 cobbled sectors for 29.2km total

Of the 116.4 kilometers of racing from Denain to the Roubaix velodrome, 29.2km will be completed on cobblestones.

After three laps of eight kilometres in the streets of the starting town in Denain, the first of the 17 cobbled sectors will start at km 34km in Hornaing.

From there, the course follows the same route as the men’s course all the way to the velodrome. The first sector will be the longest (3700m). The most decisive may be the five-star sectors at Mons-en-Pévèle (km 67.8) and Carrefour-de-l’Arbre (km 99.3).

The SD Worx team recon Paris-Roubaix this week. (Photo: David Stockman/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

The weather: gusting winds and chance of rain

After Friday’s rain, the latest weather forecast expect a limited risk of rain during the race Saturday.

“We don’t really know yet where to stand,”said race director Franck Perque. “There may still be traces of the rain from the previous day which would make some sections slippery. There will be a strong southerly wind, which could partially dry out the areas.”

The first three sectors will thus be ridden with a backwind, which should reinforce the nervousness and further spice up the start of the race, before the race turns west, exposing riders to crosswinds, race officials said.

Big names for big day

Most of the top names in the peloton lined up Saturday for the historic race.

The newly crowned world champion Elisa Balsamo will don her rainbow stripes for the first time a week after her victory in Flanders. Dutch champions such as Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk also bring their star power to the race

Some 129 riders were on the pre-race start list.

The oldest: Trixi Worrock, who turned 40 four days ago. She announced her retirement this week. Annemiek van Vleuten is second-oldest, at 38.

The youngest: Nora Tveit from Norway, not quite 19 years old. In a sign of an ever-younger peloton, 19 of the starters are 20 years old or younger.