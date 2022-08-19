Lisa Klein joins Trek-Segafredo on three-year contract

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lisa Klein has joined Trek-Segafredo on a three-year contract after leaving Canyon-SRAM Racing.

The signing is the third Trek-Segafredo arrival in just a few days after the American squad announced the transfer of Amanda Spratt from Team BikeExchange as well as up-and-coming climber Gaia Realini.

“To join Trek-Segafredo is the biggest chance in my career and an opportunity for which I am super happy but also highly motivated. For me, having raced against this team for a while it is inspiring how the riders are racing together and I think I will learn a lot from them. I also want to contribute to the targets of the team, using each of our talents to reach a common goal,” Klein said in a press release issued by her new team.

Also read: Rider transfers 2023: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s peloton

“I’m particularly looking forward to taking my time trialing to the next level with Trek-Segafredo and above all my biggest goals for next year are at the spring classics. Trek-Segafredo are always up there in these races and I’d love to add my strength to the Team and hopefully we can achieve lots of success. Most of all, I’m looking forward to a new challenge and I’m excited to see how it goes!”

Klein, 26, has spent the last five year at Canyon-SRAM Racing and become an integral part of the team. Her palmarès include wins in the Healthy Ageing Tour and the BeNE Ladies Tour. A two-time world champion in the TTT, she has also won the German national road championships.

“Lisa is a powerhouse and a very complete rider: she is an awesome time triallist with a fast sprint, especially after a hard race,” said team director Ina Teutenberg.

“These skills make her a very dangerous rider in stage races with a time trial, but I think she will be a great addition to our classics squad too. With the speed she has, Lisa will also be a very useful rider to add to our lead-outs. At just 26 years old, Lisa has a high ceiling and we hope to help her take the steps to reach her best level during the next three years.”