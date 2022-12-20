Lisa Brennauer becomes sport director of new one-day women’s race

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lisa Brennauer will take the helm at a new women’s one-day race as she begins her post-racing career.

The 34-year-old retired from professional cycling following the European championships in August after a 15-year career. She told VeloNews in an interview last month that she planned on remaining in cycling in some capacity.

Brennauer will be the sport director of the Women’s Cycling Grand Prix, which is set to take place in Stuttgart, Germany on July 16 next year. The timing means that it will sit directly between the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

“It’s incredibly exciting to switch to the other side and get to know cycling from a different perspective. I am happy to contribute my experience to the Women’s Cycling Grand Prix and thus promote women’s cycling because the new race can be an important step for the future of our sport,” Brennauer said.

“I think it’s great that there’s another new international women’s race in Germany. I myself have complained often enough that little is happening, which is why I want to support it. I can contribute my experience and know-how to advance the project in the long term and to promote women’s cycling.”

The event will be the only one-day race for women in Germany and joins the long-standing six-day Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour, which was previously the country’s only elite women’s race.

It will be classified as a 1.2 race for its first year and it will feature a 125km course that will conclude with three finish laps. The exact details of the parcours have yet to be revealed.