Road

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar edges out Julian Alaphilippe in sprint

David Gaudu finishes third in five-man sprint, Primož Roglič was dropped on final climb of the day.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Tadej Pogačar nabbed victory from Julian Alaphilippe in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

The Tour de France champion came around the world champion in the final meters after a group of five had gone into the final sprint together. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) placed third.

The fivesome had gone clear after a searing attack from Michael Woods on the final climb of the stage, and worked well together to hold off a strong chase group.

Alejandro Valverde was forced into leading out the sprint going into the final kilometer. Woods moved first before Alaphilippe came up from fourth-wheel and looked to be en route to victory only for Pogačar to come from behind him to steal victory from under his nose, winning by half a wheel.

Defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t match the pace when the race lit up on the Roche aux Faucons climb and led a strong chase group, but never made it back into contention.

Early moves start on the Stockeu

Astana-Premier Tech started the early attacks at 80km to go with a pair of riders hitting out over the Cote de Stockeu only to be pulled back. Veterans Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet were next to try short attacks.

Another wave of moves over the long Rosier climb saw a counter-attack go off in pursuit of the break of seven, with Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) chasing down the early escapees.

Ineos Grenadiers play the numbers but miss the selection, Roglič dropped

After Deceuninick-Quick-Step had done much of the controlling all day,  Tao Geoghegan Hart and three of his Ineos Grenadiers teammates cranked the tempo in the bunch over the climb of the Redoute reeling in scattered riders from the day’s early break.

Ineos kept numbers on the front through to the Cote des Forges at 25km to go before Geoghegan Hart, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates again surged to pull clear a strong selection of around 10. Carapaz attacked soon after the front group came together and went away solo only to be reeled in over the final climb of the Roche-aux-Faucons under the pace of Deceuninck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates.

The winning selection was made at the top of the steep climb. Woods put in a searing turn of pace on a tough ramp with Pogačar, Alaphilippe, Valverde and Gaudu countering. The fivesome initially dangled just seconds ahead of the bunch, but Gaudu and Alaphilippe picked up the pulling to make the escape stick.

Roglič struggled to respond to the acceleration as two UAE-Team Emirates riders sat on his wheel.

The Jumbo-Visma leader put the motor into the chase, but with the attack group of five working together well and UAE Emirates disrupting the chase for Pogačar, the defending champ saw his chances dashed.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates6:39:26
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
4VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
5WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
6HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:07
7BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:07
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:07
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:09
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:09
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:09
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:09
13ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:09
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:09
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:09
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:09
17HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:12
18YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:37
19MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:21
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:21
21ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:21
22SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:21
23MAS EnricMovistar Team1:21
24WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:21
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:21
27KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:21
28VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
30FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:21
31HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:21
32CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:44
33KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
34TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:45
35GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:47
36HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:42
37HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:42
38DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:43
39KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo3:06
40VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team3:06
41SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3:06
42ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:06
43PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:06
44BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06
45CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:06
46WIRTGEN LucBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB3:06
47GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06
48COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team3:06
49TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM3:06
50HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06
51SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix3:06
52ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:06
53ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo3:06
54TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix3:06
55SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:06
56JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:06
57POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:06
58VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo3:06
59GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06
60POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:06
61ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:06
62MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ3:06
63COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:06
64FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie3:06
65ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06
66SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:06
67SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech3:06
68VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:06
69HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:06
70IMPEY DarylIsrael Start-Up Nation3:06
71VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:06
72VANENDERT JelleBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB3:06
73JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:06
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange3:06
75NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange3:06
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06
77HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:06
78LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie3:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

Stay On Topic