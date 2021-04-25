Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar edges out Julian Alaphilippe in sprint

Tadej Pogačar nabbed victory from Julian Alaphilippe in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

The Tour de France champion came around the world champion in the final meters after a group of five had gone into the final sprint together. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) placed third.

The fivesome had gone clear after a searing attack from Michael Woods on the final climb of the stage, and worked well together to hold off a strong chase group.

Alejandro Valverde was forced into leading out the sprint going into the final kilometer. Woods moved first before Alaphilippe came up from fourth-wheel and looked to be en route to victory only for Pogačar to come from behind him to steal victory from under his nose, winning by half a wheel.

Defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t match the pace when the race lit up on the Roche aux Faucons climb and led a strong chase group, but never made it back into contention.

Early moves start on the Stockeu

Astana-Premier Tech started the early attacks at 80km to go with a pair of riders hitting out over the Cote de Stockeu only to be pulled back. Veterans Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet were next to try short attacks.

Another wave of moves over the long Rosier climb saw a counter-attack go off in pursuit of the break of seven, with Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) chasing down the early escapees.

Ineos Grenadiers play the numbers but miss the selection, Roglič dropped

After Deceuninick-Quick-Step had done much of the controlling all day, Tao Geoghegan Hart and three of his Ineos Grenadiers teammates cranked the tempo in the bunch over the climb of the Redoute reeling in scattered riders from the day’s early break.

Ineos kept numbers on the front through to the Cote des Forges at 25km to go before Geoghegan Hart, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates again surged to pull clear a strong selection of around 10. Carapaz attacked soon after the front group came together and went away solo only to be reeled in over the final climb of the Roche-aux-Faucons under the pace of Deceuninck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates.

⚡️ Quelle attaque de 🇪🇨@RichardCarapazM ! L'équatorien est parti en solitaire à 20 km de l'arrivée ! ⚡️ What an attack from 🇪🇨@RichardCarapazM! The Ecuadorian goes solo with 20km to go ! #LBL pic.twitter.com/WZU6kKUfXm — Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) April 25, 2021

The winning selection was made at the top of the steep climb. Woods put in a searing turn of pace on a tough ramp with Pogačar, Alaphilippe, Valverde and Gaudu countering. The fivesome initially dangled just seconds ahead of the bunch, but Gaudu and Alaphilippe picked up the pulling to make the escape stick.

Roglič struggled to respond to the acceleration as two UAE-Team Emirates riders sat on his wheel.

The Jumbo-Visma leader put the motor into the chase, but with the attack group of five working together well and UAE Emirates disrupting the chase for Pogačar, the defending champ saw his chances dashed.