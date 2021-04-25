Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar edges out Julian Alaphilippe in sprint
David Gaudu finishes third in five-man sprint, Primož Roglič was dropped on final climb of the day.
Tadej Pogačar nabbed victory from Julian Alaphilippe in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
The Tour de France champion came around the world champion in the final meters after a group of five had gone into the final sprint together. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) placed third.
The fivesome had gone clear after a searing attack from Michael Woods on the final climb of the stage, and worked well together to hold off a strong chase group.
Alejandro Valverde was forced into leading out the sprint going into the final kilometer. Woods moved first before Alaphilippe came up from fourth-wheel and looked to be en route to victory only for Pogačar to come from behind him to steal victory from under his nose, winning by half a wheel.
Defending champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) couldn’t match the pace when the race lit up on the Roche aux Faucons climb and led a strong chase group, but never made it back into contention.
🚩 Liège – Bastogne – Liège 🏁
📏 259 KM
1⃣1⃣x⛰
📈 4500 M D+
⏰ : 10h00
📺 @RTBFsport :13h25
📺 @francetvsport : 15h35#LBL pic.twitter.com/rwg0dYx9ob
— Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) April 25, 2021
Early moves start on the Stockeu
Astana-Premier Tech started the early attacks at 80km to go with a pair of riders hitting out over the Cote de Stockeu only to be pulled back. Veterans Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet were next to try short attacks.
Another wave of moves over the long Rosier climb saw a counter-attack go off in pursuit of the break of seven, with Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) chasing down the early escapees.
Ineos Grenadiers play the numbers but miss the selection, Roglič dropped
After Deceuninick-Quick-Step had done much of the controlling all day, Tao Geoghegan Hart and three of his Ineos Grenadiers teammates cranked the tempo in the bunch over the climb of the Redoute reeling in scattered riders from the day’s early break.
Ineos kept numbers on the front through to the Cote des Forges at 25km to go before Geoghegan Hart, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates again surged to pull clear a strong selection of around 10. Carapaz attacked soon after the front group came together and went away solo only to be reeled in over the final climb of the Roche-aux-Faucons under the pace of Deceuninck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates.
⚡️ Quelle attaque de 🇪🇨@RichardCarapazM ! L'équatorien est parti en solitaire à 20 km de l'arrivée !
⚡️ What an attack from 🇪🇨@RichardCarapazM! The Ecuadorian goes solo with 20km to go ! #LBL pic.twitter.com/WZU6kKUfXm
— Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) April 25, 2021
The winning selection was made at the top of the steep climb. Woods put in a searing turn of pace on a tough ramp with Pogačar, Alaphilippe, Valverde and Gaudu countering. The fivesome initially dangled just seconds ahead of the bunch, but Gaudu and Alaphilippe picked up the pulling to make the escape stick.
Roglič struggled to respond to the acceleration as two UAE-Team Emirates riders sat on his wheel.
The Jumbo-Visma leader put the motor into the chase, but with the attack group of five working together well and UAE Emirates disrupting the chase for Pogačar, the defending champ saw his chances dashed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Results
Stage Rank Name Team Time 1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE-Team Emirates 6:39:26 2 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:00 3 GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 0:00 4 VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 0:00 5 WOODS Michael Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00 6 HIRSCHI Marc UAE-Team Emirates 0:07 7 BENOOT Tiesj Team DSM 0:07 8 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek - Segafredo 0:07 9 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA - hansgrohe 0:09 10 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain - Victorious 0:09 11 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 0:09 12 FUGLSANG Jakob Astana - Premier Tech 0:09 13 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09 14 CHAVES Esteban Team BikeExchange 0:09 15 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:09 16 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 0:09 17 HAIG Jack Bahrain - Victorious 0:12 18 YATES Adam INEOS Grenadiers 0:37 19 MATTHEWS Michael Team BikeExchange 1:21 20 KONRAD Patrick BORA - hansgrohe 1:21 21 ARANBURU Alex Astana - Premier Tech 1:21 22 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Trek - Segafredo 1:21 23 MAS Enric Movistar Team 1:21 24 WELLENS Tim Lotto Soudal 1:21 25 NEILANDS Krists Israel Start-Up Nation 1:21 26 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 1:21 27 KELDERMAN Wilco BORA - hansgrohe 1:21 28 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21 30 FRAILE Omar Astana - Premier Tech 1:21 31 HIGUITA Sergio EF Education - Nippo 1:21 32 CLARKE Simon Team Qhubeka ASSOS 1:44 33 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:44 34 TEUNS Dylan Bahrain - Victorious 1:45 35 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers 1:47 36 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 2:42 37 HERRADA Jesús Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2:42 38 DONOVAN Mark Team DSM 2:43 39 KAMP Alexander Trek - Segafredo 3:06 40 VAN AVERMAET Greg AG2R Citroën Team 3:06 41 SIMON Julien Team Total Direct Energie 3:06 42 ROTA Lorenzo Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 3:06 43 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 3:06 44 BARCELÓ Fernando Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3:06 45 CONCI Nicola Trek - Segafredo 3:06 46 WIRTGEN Luc Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 3:06 47 GESINK Robert Team Jumbo-Visma 3:06 48 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team 3:06 49 TUSVELD Martijn Team DSM 3:06 50 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck - Quick Step 3:06 51 SBARAGLI Kristian Alpecin-Fenix 3:06 52 ROSA Diego Team Arkéa Samsic 3:06 53 ZAKARIN Ilnur Gazprom - RusVelo 3:06 54 TULETT Ben Alpecin-Fenix 3:06 55 SCHELLING Ide BORA - hansgrohe 3:06 56 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 3:06 57 POWER Robert Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3:06 58 VALGREN Michael EF Education - Nippo 3:06 59 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3:06 60 POZZOVIVO Domenico Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3:06 61 ARU Fabio Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3:06 62 MOLARD Rudy Groupama - FDJ 3:06 63 COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates 3:06 64 FERRON Valentin Team Total Direct Energie 3:06 65 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck - Quick Step 3:06 66 SEIGLE Romain Groupama - FDJ 3:06 67 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana - Premier Tech 3:06 68 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 3:06 69 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 3:06 70 IMPEY Daryl Israel Start-Up Nation 3:06 71 VERONA Carlos Movistar Team 3:06 72 VANENDERT Jelle Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 3:06 73 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange 3:06 74 HAMILTON Lucas Team BikeExchange 3:06 75 NIEVE Mikel Team BikeExchange 3:06 76 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3:06 77 HENAO Sergio Team Qhubeka ASSOS 3:06 78 LATOUR Pierre Team Total Direct Energie 3:06
