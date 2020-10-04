Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Primož Roglič denies Julian Alaphilippe in dramatic late sprint

Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the most dramatic of finishing sprints on Sunday.

Roglič had gone into the final 500 meters of the 257km race as one of a stellar group of five.

Newly-crowned world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) sprinted first and looked assured victory, sitting up to celebrate with around 20 meters to the line. However, as he lost momentum and Roglič continued his acceleration, the Slovenian came to the line a matter of inches ahead of Alaphilippe in a stunning reversal of fortune.

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) was third across the line after seeing his sprint disrupted by Alaphilippe in the final hundred meters. After complaints about the Frenchman’s wayward line, Alaphilippe was relegated to fifth-place, leaving Hirschi and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to take second and third-places.