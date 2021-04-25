Road

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Demi Vollering delivers for SD Worx

Vollering beats Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini in five-up sprint.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) sprinted from a group of five to score the biggest victory of her career at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman delivered after SD Worx had animated the race and teammate Anna van der Breggen had led out the sprint. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) placed second in the final kick for the line, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trrek-Segafredo) third.

The result sees Vollering take the win she’d been so close to throughout the season after twice placing second and twice in the top-6 through the classics to date.

“This race is one I really like,” an emotional Vollering said after the race. “Two years ago I was third here in my first pro year and that I’m now already first, it’s a dream come true.”

The race came down to a stellar selection in the final 10km after SD Worx had cranked the pressure in the final hour into Liège.

Van der Breggen played domestique-de-luxe for fast finisher Vollering, setting a hard pace for into the final kilometer to help set up a sprint and prevent long-range moves from big motors van Vleuten and Longo Borghini.

The sprint finally opened at 300 meters to go. Van Vlueten went first as she attempted a long move next to the barrier the barriers, only for Vollering to mark her wheel and hit the wind with 100 meters to go and edge out the Movistar ace by a wheel-length.

“It’s amazing. Anna did such a good job and the whole team… it’s awesome,” Vollering said, battling the tears.

“I’m really grateful that they worked for me,” she continued. “I’m really grateful that they did it for me. It’s such an amazing team … thanks to the whole team.”

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished fourth, van der Breggen fifth.

The race had started with Trek-Segafredo missing key players Lizzie Deignan due to illness and Ruth Winder due to a COVID- contact.

SD Worx forces the selection

SD Worx was active in bringing the race to life as the team worked to distance sprint threats such as Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

With the early break of two caught, Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) hit out on the Col du Rosier only to be caught 10km later ahead of the Cote de la Redoute. SD-Worx kept on the pressure through the Redoute, with Moolman Pasio splitting off the front of the bunch to spark a surge of counter moves and make the main selection of the race.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FSJ) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) bridged to Moolman Pasio at the summit of the Redoute and the trio went away for some 20km, danging just 20 seconds ahead of the lead group of around 30 riders. However, with Movistar, Jumbo-Visma and Canyon-SRAM all pulling in the bunch, the attack trio was caught inside the final 20km as the race rattled toward the final climb before Liège.

Final climb sees Vos, Uttrup Ludwig off the back

SD Worx didn’t take its foot off the accelerator over the final Roche aux Faucons climb, with van der Breggen and two teammates motoring hard on the front to split the front of the race down further.

Niewiadoma and then van Vleuten made separate surges through the climb in an effort to drop sprint-threat Vos. The Dutchwoman was able to recover from the first move, only to lose touch as the road kept climbing, with Uttrup Ludwig also dropped. Moolman-Pasio sat on the pair’s wheels as they tried to chase after the front group, paving the way for Vollering and van der Breggen as they rode toward victory in Liège.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx3:54:31
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
4NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing0:00
5VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx0:02
6VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:27
7MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx1:27
8LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:27
9BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 1:59
10SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange1:59
11PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing1:59
12MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:59
13CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:59
14CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:59
15NOVOLODSKAIA MariaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team1:59
16MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:59
17FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx1:59
18SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange1:59
19GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana1:59
20THOMAS LeahMovistar Team1:59
21AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team1:59
22ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange2:07
23MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2:47
24FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB3:57
25CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:57
26MALCOTTI BarbaraValcar - Travel & Service3:57
27WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 4:02
28HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:02
29VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx4:02
30MERINO EiderA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team4:02
31LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:34
32LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.4:34
33ZABELINSKAYA OlgaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team4:34
34LEVENEZ SandraTeam Arkéa4:34
35AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing4:37
36DE JONG ThalitaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 5:13
37SIERRA ArlenisA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team5:13
38KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women5:13
39CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing5:13
40PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service5:13
41BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women5:13
42GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana5:13
43HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing5:13
44KOPPENBURG ClaraRally Cycling Women5:15
45REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana9:04
46CHURSINA AnastasiiaAlé BTC Ljubljana9:04
47MARTIN SaraMovistar Team9:04
48VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 9:04
49NEWSOM EmilyTeam TIBCO - SVB9:04
50VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:04
51DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing9:04
52STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing9:04
53ALESSIO CamillaBepink 9:04
54KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing9:04
55BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing9:04
56SALAZAR Lizbeth YareliA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team14:58
57MEERTENS LoneLotto Soudal Ladies14:58
58LANG MaeAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch14:58
59VAN DE VELDE JulieTeam Jumbo-Visma Women14:58
60TOWERS AliceDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.14:58
61KERBAOL CedrineTeam Arkéa14:58
62KULYNYCH OlhaDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport14:58
63NILSSON HannaLotto Soudal Ladies14:58
64PATUELLI AlessiaAlé BTC Ljubljana14:58
65SCHIFF CarolinAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch14:58
66DOEBEL-HICKOK KristabelRally Cycling Women14:58
67CHRISTIAN AnnaDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.14:58
68WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange14:58
69PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team14:58
70TENNIGLO MoniekTeam BikeExchange14:58
71GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service14:58
72MAGRI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service14:58
73JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing14:58
74ARZUFFI Alice MariaValcar - Travel & Service14:58
75ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing14:58
76CECCHINI ElenaSD Worx14:58
77FOUQUENET AmandineTeam Arkéa14:58
78ALLIN PaulineTeam Arkéa14:58
79DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope15:03
80STEIGENGA NicoleDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport15:03
81YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB15:03
82CHRISTMAS DaniDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.15:07
83AERNOUTS AmberDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport15:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

