Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Demi Vollering delivers for SD Worx

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) sprinted from a group of five to score the biggest victory of her career at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman delivered after SD Worx had animated the race and teammate Anna van der Breggen had led out the sprint. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) placed second in the final kick for the line, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trrek-Segafredo) third.

The result sees Vollering take the win she’d been so close to throughout the season after twice placing second and twice in the top-6 through the classics to date.

“This race is one I really like,” an emotional Vollering said after the race. “Two years ago I was third here in my first pro year and that I’m now already first, it’s a dream come true.”

The race came down to a stellar selection in the final 10km after SD Worx had cranked the pressure in the final hour into Liège.

Van der Breggen played domestique-de-luxe for fast finisher Vollering, setting a hard pace for into the final kilometer to help set up a sprint and prevent long-range moves from big motors van Vleuten and Longo Borghini.

The sprint finally opened at 300 meters to go. Van Vlueten went first as she attempted a long move next to the barrier the barriers, only for Vollering to mark her wheel and hit the wind with 100 meters to go and edge out the Movistar ace by a wheel-length.

“It’s amazing. Anna did such a good job and the whole team… it’s awesome,” Vollering said, battling the tears.

“I’m really grateful that they worked for me,” she continued. “I’m really grateful that they did it for me. It’s such an amazing team … thanks to the whole team.”

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished fourth, van der Breggen fifth.

The race had started with Trek-Segafredo missing key players Lizzie Deignan due to illness and Ruth Winder due to a COVID- contact.

SD Worx forces the selection

SD Worx was active in bringing the race to life as the team worked to distance sprint threats such as Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

With the early break of two caught, Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) hit out on the Col du Rosier only to be caught 10km later ahead of the Cote de la Redoute. SD-Worx kept on the pressure through the Redoute, with Moolman Pasio splitting off the front of the bunch to spark a surge of counter moves and make the main selection of the race.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FSJ) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) bridged to Moolman Pasio at the summit of the Redoute and the trio went away for some 20km, danging just 20 seconds ahead of the lead group of around 30 riders. However, with Movistar, Jumbo-Visma and Canyon-SRAM all pulling in the bunch, the attack trio was caught inside the final 20km as the race rattled toward the final climb before Liège.

Final climb sees Vos, Uttrup Ludwig off the back

SD Worx didn’t take its foot off the accelerator over the final Roche aux Faucons climb, with van der Breggen and two teammates motoring hard on the front to split the front of the race down further.

Niewiadoma and then van Vleuten made separate surges through the climb in an effort to drop sprint-threat Vos. The Dutchwoman was able to recover from the first move, only to lose touch as the road kept climbing, with Uttrup Ludwig also dropped. Moolman-Pasio sat on the pair’s wheels as they tried to chase after the front group, paving the way for Vollering and van der Breggen as they rode toward victory in Liège.