Levi’s GranFondo canceled for 2021

Levi’s Gran Fondo has determined it necessary to cancel the 2021 event.

Originally on the calendar for Saturday, May 29, the big ride will take place in the spring of 2022.

“As you know the pandemic has continued to test and challenge outdoor event organizers and enthusiasts on a global scale. We are faced with tough choices: whether to expend valuable resources and customer goodwill at the risk of further setbacks, or hit pause,” wrote event producers Bike Monkey Monday. “We will freeze operations related to our major events through summer 2021 until we can honestly commit to them with the certainty only stability can give us.”

Anyone who has registered for Levi’s Gran Fondo will have their entry honored next year. An exact date for the 2022 Levi’s Gran Fondo is yet to be determined.

In an addition to a new date, Levi’s Gran Fondo has been relocated to Windsor, California. With the venue change, the gran fondo is now situated within five miles of 50 wineries.

Eight different event distances will be on tap once the event weekend can be hosted safely, with approval from all necessary authorities.

Riders will be able to take on one of the following events:

8 miles and 340 feet of climbing

32 miles and 1,320 feet of climbing

52 miles and 2,330 feet of climbing

69 miles and 3,090 feet of climbing

81 miles and 5,850 feet of climbing

100 miles and 9,170 feet of climbing

126 miles and 10,570 feet of climbing

138.51 miles and 13,549 feet of climbing

Levi’s Grand Fondo is a charitable event, with some proceeds directed to the King Ridge Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the event which supports organizations that help at-risk youth.

Other events also produced by Bike Monkey which have been canceled for 2021 are Fish Rock, Truckee Dirt Fondo, and Wente. Stetina’s Paydirt and Hammer Road Rally maintain their respective 2021 fall dates.