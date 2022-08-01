Leo Hayter signs contract with Ineos Grenadiers

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As first reported by VeloNews last week, Leo Hayter has agreed to race as a stagiaire for Ineos Grenadiers later this year before stepping into the WorldTour with the team in 2023. Leo Hayter’s older brother Ethan is already a WorldTour pro with Ineos.

Hayter’s contract spans the next three years.

“I’m super proud and excited to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers this coming year, moving up to the highest level of the sport in a British team I’ve been inspired by since I started competing. Having participated in some training camps with the team, I already feel really at home here, and now can’t wait to get started,” Hayter said in a press release issued by his future team.

Hayter was recently on an Ineos Grenadiers camp with several of the team’s WorldTour riders in Andorra, and has been courted by several top-tier outfits with the view on turning professional in 2023.

Hayter has been earmarked for the top for the last couple of years but he has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, winning two stages and the Baby Giro in June of this year. His two stage wins were impressive, with solo moves in the mountains netting him more than five minutes on his closest rivals.

Hayter only signed for Axel Merckx’s Hagens Berman Axeon team at the end of last year after falling out with the Team DSM development team over his future. He won the U23 version of Liège-Bastogne-Liège last season, as well as a tough stage at Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste.

“We’ve increased our focus over the last few years on identifying exciting young talent, and our commitment to developing them into world class bike racers. Leo is one of those highly talented young riders who’s already impressed with his performances at the under-23 Giro. I’m looking forward to him coming on board and seeing him evolve as a rider over the next few years,” said deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

The signing of Hayter continues the British team’s pursuit of young talented riders with Magnus Sheffield, Luke Plapp, Ben Tulett, and Ben Turner all signing with the team in recent years.