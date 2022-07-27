Become a Member

Leo Hayter set to stagiaire for Ineos Grenadiers before WorldTour move

The young rider will move into the WorldTour next season and is linked to race alongside his brother at Ineos.

Ineos Grenadiers, the rider’s agent and his current team have all remained tight-lipped, but VeloNews understands that Leo Hayter will stagiaire with the British team towards the end of this season with the view of moving into the WorldTour with the squad next season.

Hayter, 20, starts the Tour Alsace on Wednesday for his Hagens Berman Axeon team before suiting up in the Great Britain kit for the all-important Tour de l’Avenir later in the year.

After that he is likely to focus on a number of one-day Italian races as part of Ineos Grenadiers, the team on which his older brother Ethan currently rides for.

Also read: Ineos, Bora, Jumbo, UAE lead the pack to sign Leo Hayter for 2023

The younger Hayter was recently on an Ineos Grenadiers camp with several of the team’s WorldTour riders in Andorra, and has been courted by several top-tier outfits with the view on turning professional in 2023.

Hayter has been earmarked for the top for the last couple of years but he has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022, winning two stages and the Baby Giro in June of this year. His two stage wins were impressive, with solo moves in the mountains netting him more than five minutes on his closest rivals.

Hayter only signed for Axel Merckx’s Hagens Berman Axeon team at the end of last year after falling out with the Team DSM development team over his future. He won the U23 version of Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year, as well as a tough stage at Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste.

