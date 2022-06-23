Leah Thomas wins US Pro Championships women’s time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo Women), came back from spinal surgery earlier this year to handily take the US Pro national time trial championships with a time of 29:38, beating time trial specialist Amber Neben by 44 seconds and U23 phenom Zoe Ta-Perez by 1:52 over the 23.3km course.

Thomas not only best her time from 2021, where she finished third, she beat the time of last year’s champion, Chloe Dygert by 53 seconds on the same course and under the same conditions.

The familiar setting of Oak Ridge set the stage for 27 starters, including five U23 contenders, to take on 23.2km of a fairly flat course.

Setting off in the first of three waves, defending road champion Lauren Stephens (EF Education Tibco-SVB) took the early lead, setting the fastest split at the intermediate checkpoint with a time of 15:54 and holding her pace to stop the clock at 31:58.

However, it wasn’t long before U23 rider, and multi-time national track champion Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX-CTS) blasted through the intermediate check 17 seconds faster, besting Stephens and teammate Emma Langley. Ta-Perez only increased her speed on the second lap and went into the hot seat by 27 seconds ahead of Stephens.

Ta-Perez’s knew her time in the hot seat was likely over when Thomas flew through the intermediate check 50 seconds faster than the 20-year-old, with Amber Neben following 18 seconds down at the 11.6km point.

Human Powered Health’s Lily Williams, who finished in ninth place last year, was having a strong ride, but crashed at the turnaround point, before recovering to finish in eighth place, 2:54 down.

In the U23 competition, Ta- Perez took home the stars and stripes, Oliva Cummins (LUX) claimed second at 1:59, and Betty Hass (Levine Law Group) was third at 3:14.