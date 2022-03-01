Become a Member

Road

Le Samyn des Dames: Emma Norsgaard wins after late break caught in finale

Consonni and Guazzini complete the podium.

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) timed her sprint to perfection to win Le Samyn des Dames in Belgium, Tuesday.

The Danish rider had to bide her time in a tense finale after two riders broke clear in the final 6km but the 22-year-old benefited from excellent team work before launching her sprint inside the final 200m.

Norsgaard came by breakaway riders Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to win ahead of Chiara Consonni (Valcar – Travel & Service). Guazzini hung on for third.

The win represented Norsgaard’s first victory of the season after she was second in Sunday’s Omloop van het Hageland.

More to follow…

