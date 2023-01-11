Le Col-Wahoo becomes Lifeplus-Wahoo after off-season sponsor drama

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Less than two months after the team was left scrambling for funds when a key backer unexpectedly pulled out, Le Col-Wahoo has announced that it will race as Lifeplus-Wahoo in 2023.

The British women’s team saw its primary sponsor Le Col drop out in mid-November amid financial problems, leaving the squad with a 400,000 euro hole in its budget.

After confirming last month that it had found a financial backer to plug some of that gap, the team announced Wednesday that holistic wellness brand Lifeplus would take over as its primary named sponsor.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Lifeplus on board as a title sponsor this year. It’s with this backing that we can put our plans into action and continue to develop the team with the values we share,” team manager Tom Varney said.

“Additionally, we look forward to adopting the Lifeplus products into our riders’ training and racing to enable them to get the most out of themselves on and off the bike. Improving health should be taken with a holistic approach, and Lifeplus encapsulates this message with a variety of products we are excited to use this year.”

The team is yet to confirm its full line-up for 2023 with several of its riders moving to new teams in the weeks after Le Col, which remains as a kit supplier, pulled out. Becky Storrie, Marjolein van ‘t Geloof, and Jesse Vandenbulcke are among those that had been due to ride for the team in 2023 but have since signed for new teams.

“We truly believe that humans are amazing and it’s incredible what people can achieve. Be brave, bold, focused, and work with others to help yourself and others to live a healthy and happy life,” said Malcolm Vincent, the European managing director of Lifeplus. “All of this is underpinned by our range of products including the ‘Be’ range of nutritional supplements that we hope will power the team to achieving some exceptional results – we’re really excited about where this relationship can lead.”