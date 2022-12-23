Le Col-Wahoo announces new title sponsor for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Le Col-Wahoo confirmed that it will have a new co-title sponsor for 2023 after losing one of its backers last month.

The team was left with an estimated 400,000-euro deficit in its budget after clothing manufacturer Le Col had to renege on its sponsorship deal. As a result, it had to say goodbye to many of its top riders, who were quickly snapped up by other teams.

The name of the new sponsor is set to be revealed next month and will see the team is “present at the same level” for next year. In addition to securing its future, the team announced two new sport directors for 2023.

Multiple track world champion Morgan Kneisky and former Movistar rider Gosia Jasinska will come on board. Longstanding sport director Nico Marche is leaving the squad, as is Julia Soek, who joined the team at the start of this year.

“I’m delighted to welcome both Morgan and Gosia to the team, with them they bring vast experience from many years involved in the profession, which we can all learn from,” general manager Tom Varney said.

“It’s been a difficult period for the team, which has had its effect, but we are focused on the positives that are ahead as we look forward to turning a new page for the 2023 season. We are excited to share the news of our new partners and of course the riders that will wear our jerseys in 2023.”

Thanks to the new funding, the team has been able to sign new riders to replace those that left. The new-look team and its roster will be unveiled at the start of January.