Lawson Craddock Tokyo-bound as the 2021 U.S. national time trial champion

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) was the fastest against the clock in at 2021 U.S. national time trial championships and will go to the Olympics as the 2021 U.S. national time trial champion.

Teammate Tejay van Garderen had posted the early best time through the two intermediate time checks, but when Craddock came through, he bettered van Garderen’s times by 5 seconds and 20 seconds, respectively.

USA Cycling announced last week that Craddock will represent the United States at the Olympics in the road race and the time trial, while yesterday Van Garderen, 32, said he is set to retire at the conclusion of the national championships weekend.

Chad Haga (Team DSM) finished in second, riding through both of the time checks in the same relative position to the EF Education-Nippo teammates.

Joey Rosskopf, also riding with consistent pacing throughout the race, finished just off the podium in fourth, some nine seconds behind van Garderen, and some 30 seconds adrift of Craddock by the finish.

Early in the day, Halakela KOM leader Drake Deuel was second through the finish line behind van Garderen, however, when the top end of the race came through the time checks, the former Harvard rower was dropped down the leaderboard by the faster professional cyclists who slotted in ahead of him.

2021 USA Cycling Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial National Championships Results