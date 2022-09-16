Lawson Craddock to miss worlds after visa arrives 20 minutes after flight departure

Become a Member

Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) will not race at the UCI Road World Championships (September 18-25) due to visa complications and delays.

Craddock, 30, was due to race the individual time trial, mixed time trial, and the elite men’s road race during the championships.

Also read: Underdogs ready: Analyzing the US men’s team for the UCI Road World Championships

The American ran into visa issues during the recent Vuelta a España but was determined to cut through the red tape that had initially denied his request to enter the country and race for the United States. Craddock was eventually granted a visa, however it came through 20 minutes after his scheduled flight to Australia left from Europe.

“Unfortunately, due to visa issues I will not be attending the UCI World Championships in Australia this year,” Craddock wrote on his Instagram account on Friday.

“Complications during the process caused my visa to delayed and it wasn’t until about 20 minutes after my flight departed for Australia (without me on it) that it was finally approved. While it still would have been physically possible to make it in time to Australia for the TT tomorrow, I wasn’t confident that it would allow me enough time to recover enough from the Vuelta, travel, and jet lag to allow me to put my best performance out on the road. Disappointed with how things turned out in the end, but I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high note with @greenedgecycling.”

The loss of Craddock leaves the US team with five riders for the men’s road race. Neilson Powless and Magnus Sheffield will spearhead the men’s team alongside Keegan Swenson, Scott McGill, and US road champion Kyle Murphy. Sheffield and Powless will compete in the men’s individual time trial on Sunday.

