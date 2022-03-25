Lawson Craddock misses start at E3 Saxo Bank Classic after tripping up on cables
BikeExchange-Jayco officials confirm that the Texan tumbled after signing on for the start of the Belgian classic.
Lawson Craddock did not start Friday’s E3 Saxo Bank Classic following a mishap before the start in Harelbeke.
BikeExchange-Jayco officials confirmed that the Texan tripped up on some TV cables after signing on for the start and lost control of his handlebars. He did not start as a precaution, and is heading to a Belgian hospital for a checkup.
Craddock, 30, came into the 2022 season with a renewed focus on the spring classics.
Craddock started both races of the Belgian “opening weekend” and helped teammate Michael Matthews finish fourth at the recent Milan-San Remo.
He’s scheduled to start Gent-Wevelgem and Itzulia Basque Country, but it’s too early to say if his program might be impacted.
Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) were also late non-starters.
Guy Sagiv (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tosh Van der Sande (Jumbo-Visma) both abandoned following a pileup early in the race.
Check back for more details as they become available.
The guys line-up and ready for another big day of classics racing! 💪🏼 Let’s go.
*Unfortunately @lawsoncraddock took a tumble before the official start, so will not race today as a precaution. More to follow later. pic.twitter.com/9EmeFqhmJq
— Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) March 25, 2022