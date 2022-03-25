Lawson Craddock misses start at E3 Saxo Bank Classic after tripping up on cables

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lawson Craddock did not start Friday’s E3 Saxo Bank Classic following a mishap before the start in Harelbeke.

BikeExchange-Jayco officials confirmed that the Texan tripped up on some TV cables after signing on for the start and lost control of his handlebars. He did not start as a precaution, and is heading to a Belgian hospital for a checkup.

Craddock, 30, came into the 2022 season with a renewed focus on the spring classics.

Craddock started both races of the Belgian “opening weekend” and helped teammate Michael Matthews finish fourth at the recent Milan-San Remo.

He’s scheduled to start Gent-Wevelgem and Itzulia Basque Country, but it’s too early to say if his program might be impacted.

Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) were also late non-starters.

Guy Sagiv (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tosh Van der Sande (Jumbo-Visma) both abandoned following a pileup early in the race.

Check back for more details as they become available.