Lauren Stephens solos into 2021 U.S. national road race championship win

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the 2021 U.S. professional cycling road race national championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Stephens attacked on the steep climb into the final lap some 12km out, and held on for the solo victory.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Veronica Ewers (Fount Cycling Guild) rode across the finish in second and third positions respectively from a field sprint.

Kendall Ryan (l39ion of Los Angels), Alexis Ryan, (Canyon-SRAM), Leah Thomas (Movistar Team), Emma White, Lilly Williams, Kirsta Doebel-Hickok, Holly Breck (Rally Cycling), Amber Neben (Cogeas-Mettler-Look), defending national champion Ruth Winder and Tayler Wiles (both Trek-Segafredo Women), Megan Jastrab and Coryn Rivera (both Team DSM), Clara Honsinger (Tibco-SVB), and others took to the start for the national championship.

Each lap of the 114km course had a punchy, 600-meter climb with an average grade of 10.7 percent with the steepest slope at 18.6 percent grade, and gained 64 meters for each ascent.

The WorldTour riders all went to the front of the race on the first lap, and some of the domestic elite women found the pace tough going, and fell off the back on the climb just 5km miles in. As with the criterium on Friday, Fount Cycling Guild sent riders to the front.

Honsinger went solo off the front with 105km to go, and convinced three others, including Unbound Gravel winner Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Elite) to go with her. At 100km to go, two riders bridged up to the four on the front, but one rider immediately suffered a flat, leaving five up the road.

20 riders split from the main bunch some 40km later, to keep control of the gap to the break.

The break exploded inside of 45km to go, with the Unbound Gravel winner De Crescenzo riding off the front, with the other four women letting her go. Honsinger refused to give up the chase, and was between 20 and 45 seconds behind De Crescenzo for several laps.

Lauren Stephens bridge to her teammate Honsinger, and they chased after De Crescenzo who was 30 seconds up the road.

With two laps and fewer than 25km to go, De Crescenzo powered on with no change in the race behind her.

De Crescenzo maintained her 25-second lead into the final lap with 12km to go, as the Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM riders went to the front of the chase.

The Tibco-SVB riders caught De Crescenzo on the steep climb. Stephens attacked, and Honsigner dropped off while De Crescenzo was then pedaling squares, less than a minute ahead of the main bunch.

Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB) was in a chase group of six that included Rivera, Wiles, Neben, Doebel-Hickok that picked up De Crescenzo, and disrupted the chase for her teammate up the road. Winder, the defending champion, did not make this chase group.

With 3km to go, Stephens’ gap grew to one minute, as the chase group gamed each other, and set up for the minor podium positions.

Neben lead into the final kilometer, with Rivera attacking up to the line for her third silver medal, with Veronica Ewers (Fount Cycling Guild) pressing her all the way to the line.

Full report and results to follow.

2021 U.S. Professional Road Race National Championships Results