Latest: Egan Bernal ‘in good spirits’ as recovery follows favorable trend

There are further signs of improvement in Egan Bernal‘s condition.

The latest updates from medics treating Bernal after his horror crash Monday suggest the grand tour star is responding well to the battery of treatments applied in recent days.

“Egan Bernal Gómez has continued with the expected recovery and with a favorable trend,” read a statement released overnight by the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana.

“Egan continues with his rehabilitation plan, he has not shown signs of infection, he is also in good spirits and thanks to his improvement his vasopressor medication was withdrawn.”

Bernal suffered a high-speed collision with a bus while out training Monday. The severity of the impact saw him undergo surgeries for a damaged spine and a fractured knee and femur. His lungs also required re-expansion.

Thursday night’s update marks the latest in a series of encouraging updates from the Colombian hospital treating the Ineos Grenadiers captain.

The latest statement from the Clínica Universidad de La Saban added that Bernal will undergo two minor surgeries for a fractured metacarpal in his right hand and to manage dentoalveolar fractures in his mouth.

“In addition to communicating his good state of health, we inform that at this time the patient is in a regeneration or tertiary trauma period. Therefore, tomorrow he will have two surgeries, which are secondary procedures that are not life-threatening,” read the note from medical director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez.

Here’s the full statement released overnight by the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana:

Comunicado 7 versión en inglés. Clínica Universidad de La Sabana is permitted to report on the state of health of Egan Bernal, who has been assessed in an interdisciplinary manner by our specialists. We will be very attentive to inform you about his evolution. pic.twitter.com/yQxUaNNrvk — Clínica Unisabana (@ClinicaUsabana) January 28, 2022

Bernal is not the only Ineos Grenadiers rider being treated at Bogatá’s Clínica Universidad de La Sabana. Bernal’s teammate and friend Brandon Rivera also crashed Thursday and is being treated for a fractured and dislocated elbow in the same hospital.

