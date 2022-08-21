Larry Warbasse to stay with Ag2r Citroën through 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Larry Warbasse will race in an Ag2r Citroën jersey through 2023, team officials confirmed Sunday.

The announcement comes following a challenging season for Warbasse, who was zapped by a case of COVID-19 that knocked him out of a likely Tour de France debut, only to fracture his pelvis upon his return to racing last month.

“I have had a difficult year with injuries and viruses, but I also felt the best feelings of my career when things were going well,” Warbasse said. “I hope that 2023 will be without problems and that I can give my best.”

Warbasse, 32, turned pro in 2013, and is a member of cycling’s famed “Class of 1990.” Highlights include winning the U.S. national title and a stage at the Tour de Suisse, both in 2017.

After the Aqua Blue team collapsed in 2018, the French WorldTour team signed Warbasse for 2019. This is his second contract extension with the team run by Vincent Lavenu.

“I am really happy to continue with the Ag2r Citroën. This will be my fifth year on the squad,” Warbasse said. “We have a very good group of guys who I like to race with. I hope to continue to contribute to the victories of our leaders and maybe aim for my own success, too.

“Thanks to Vincent Lavenu and all the staff for their trust.”

Warbasse is recovering from his injury suffered in a spill at the Wallonie tour in late July. There’s still no return date set for racing after doctors said it would be at least four weeks out of action.

Other moves for the French team for 2023 include the exits of Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bob Jungels (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the arrival of Alex Baudin (Tudor Cycling).